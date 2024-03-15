“I stayed at Haas for too long” - Guenther Steiner opens up about his stint at the American F1 team

Ex-Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner recently opened up about his previous tenure, disclosing that he may have overstayed in his role leading the American outfit.

Following the team's disastrous campaign in 2023, team owner Gene Haas didn't renew Steiner's contract, instead, choosing to promote trackside engineering director Ayao Komatsu to the role of team principal.

Guenther Steiner continues to remain in the sport, taking on broadcasting and media duties. He reflected on his time leading Haas F1 over the past eight seasons, in his first column for F1.com.

The 58-year-old wrote that he has been doing well since he left the team and has been introspecting on his tenure. After stepping away from his duties and developing a different perspective, he claimed he stayed too long with the team.

"Life has been good since I left Haas ahead of this season. These last few weeks are the first time I’ve switched off from F1 for around a decade. This time has been good for me. The longer time goes on, the more I can see that I stayed at Haas too long," Steiner wrote.

He added:

"When you step away, you get clarity – and you can see what you need to do. While you’re there, you’re in denial, you think you can do it but you cannot."

Gunther Steiner's colorful persona has long been associated with Haas F1's identity. He has led the team since its inception in 2016, establishing itself as a midfield contender early in its existence.

In recent years, the American team has languished as a backmarker, fighting to avoid the final spot in the standings. Steiner claimed that he lost interest over time as the team failed to make progress. He also expressed his wish to fight at the front of the field.

Steiner indicated that he is interested in returning to the competition side of F1, but will wait for the right opportunity.

"I would come back to F1 in the future, but it needs to be the right project, done right," he concluded.

Guenther Steiner suggests Haas F1 driver as Lewis Hamilton's potential replacement

Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari has kicked off the 2024 F1 silly season, leaving a competitive Mercedes seat up for grabs, with many suitors eyeing the seat.

Guenther Steiner has suggested Nico Hulkenberg as a potential candidate to replace the seven-time world champion. Steiner believes Hulkenberg has been underestimated throughout his career and deserves a ride at the top team.

"If I were team boss at Mercedes, I wouldn't say no to Nico Hulkenberg either," Steiner told RTL/ntv. "He was often underestimated and he was usually in the wrong place at the wrong time. Maybe he'll be in the right place at the right time."

Hulkenberg recently scored his first point of the season in the Saudi Arabian GP.