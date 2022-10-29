"I still have the same person in me that was in there 15 years ago" - Sebastian Vettel on his long F1 career

Sebastian Vettel reckons he has been the same person throughout his career, ahead of the Mexican GP this weekend.

The retiring German was asked by Marijn Abbenhuijs – AD Sportwereld about the changes he has had over the years and how he can relate to Max Verstappen who is young and won multiple titles like Vettel.

Jens Munser Designs @JMD_helmets



Danke Didi In honor of Dietrich Mateschitz the helmet design of Sebastian Vettel for the #MexicanGP is based on his 1998 karting helmet when he first joined Red Bull.Danke Didi In honor of Dietrich Mateschitz the helmet design of Sebastian Vettel for the #MexicanGP is based on his 1998 karting helmet when he first joined Red Bull.Danke Didi https://t.co/mc5WIZQAnh

The four-time champion said that he feels he's still the same person he was a decade and a half ago. Vettel did add that there have been things he has learned along the way and does not have any major regrets looking back. He said:

"I think whatever you decide to do with your life has an impact on the person you become. I think I still have the same person in me that was in there 15 years ago, 10 years ago, but for sure, I have changed in a way that I've learned a lot of things, got to know new people, maybe you start to see things differently. I don't have any major regrets looking back."

Vettel delved deeper into his experience of meeting different people and cultures, and visiting different places. He said:

"I think I'm very grateful for the opportunity that I was given or had in Formula 1 to race, obviously, and compete on the highest level, but also to travel the world, to see so many different places, see different cultures, meet different people."

He continued:

"I think it does something to you, and especially realising that the privilege that we have is not a given. And maybe I have a talent in what I do. Maybe we all have different levels of talents, but I could be born in a different place and the talent would never come out and would never shine."

Vettel also touched on the choices he made early on in his career and his learnings over the years, saying:

"Yeah, I think everybody's free to do what they want and especially I think at a younger age, you're probably more focused on yourself, your ambitions and so on. But provided you're looking, I think life is there to teach you many lessons, so I'm sure I could have learned a lot more and I'm looking forward to having more time to learn even more in the future. But yeah, again, it's everybody's choice."

The German (36) is 11th in the standings, with three races to go on the season.

Turning 30 changes things - Sebastian Vettel

When asked about the time when things started changing for the better or his outlook in life, Vettel talked about turning 30 and having kids. The Aston Martin driver said:

"Well, I think first of all, everybody is different. But we all live our lives and I think it's probably also part of growing up, I think. Turning 30 does change some things."

He added:

"Obviously. I'm a father of three children, which not many drivers on the grid are. It changes your perspective on life, how to explain or explain to you now in an answer why, I don't know if you have children or not, but probably have friends who maybe have children already."

Vettel will be racing in his last Mexican GP this weekend and has only three races left before he calls time on his illustrious career.

