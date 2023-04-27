"I was there" - Haas team principal on why he doesn't watch Netflix 'Drive to Survive'

Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner recently explained why he did not watch any of the Drive to Survive seasons.

The Italian's popularity has skyrocketed in the series because of his behind-the-scenes personality, even though it's not the most positive. However, Steiner believes he won't be authentic towards his team and his job if he watches himself in the Netflix series.

On the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Steiner said that he does not watch himself in the Drive to Survive series, as he wants to be authentic while doing his job as a team principal and not get camera-conscious and behave differently:

"I never watched it, and I think I can explain also why I didn't watch it. Because I'm not doing anything; I'm doing my job, and people follow me and film me. So if I watch myself, I'm sure I would try to do things different, then I would think the next time when I'm filmed, how should I behave and not and differently."

Furthermore, he explained how an actor needs to watch himself to improve his acting. However, as Haas' team principal, he does not feel the need to watch Drive to Survive, as he has already lived the moment:

"I'm not an actor; an actor needs to watch himself to do his job better. I'm not an actor; I'm a team principal, so I need to do a job. So that's why I don't watch it. At least, in my head, I don't start to think how should I do next time when a camera is around, so I avoid to watch it in the moment."

Steiner concluded:

"After five seasons, I got used to it not to watch it and to explain to people why not. People say 'are you not interested?' No, I was actually there, so I don't need to see me. I know what I did and what I didn't do."

Haas team boss furious with Nikita Mazepin and Uralkali in Drive to Survive

Right before the 2022 F1 season, Haas terminated Nikita Mazepin's contract and also cut ties with their title sponsor, Uralkali, due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As the American team was already in a financial crisis, Guenther Steiner was unable to control his anger and frustration after deciding to ditch the Russian company and driver. Drive to Survive cameras and microphones captured his frustration.

In the first episode of Season 5, Steiner said:

“The situation is he’s Russian. (So) he’s collateral damage. I don’t need any of this. ****ing hell. No more Russians. I’m done with Russians until I go from this planet.”

Of course, Haas team principal was talking about Nikita Mazepin, as his team was under scrutiny. That quickly became one of the highlights of Drive to Survive's latest season.

