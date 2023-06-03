“I think he actually likes Shakira”: Fans react as Lewis Hamilton seeks a ‘Latina’ as George Russell plays Cupid to the 7x champion

Lewis Hamilton induced the interest of all fans during a show at the Spanish Grand Prix, when his teammate George Russell questioned him about being in a relationship.

Hamilton jokingly mentioned that he would like to be with a "Latina," (South American) this time around. Russell then went on to find someone for him in the audience.

Russell seemed to be quite interested in finding a partner for his teammate, saying:

"You’ve been single for far too long now. We need to find you someone. Anyone for Lewis in here?"

A couple of weeks earlier, Hamilton was seen hanging out with Colombian singer Shakira on a boat at the Miami GP. Many speculated that the two might be dating.

While that story turned out to be a dead end, Hamilton's latest statement triggered a lot of interest on social media.

Many fans thought that the seven-time world champion was referring to Shakira, with one writing on Twitter:

"I.....I think he actually likes Shakira."

"Shakira, come on take your jet immediately to Barcelona," another tweeted.

Lewis Hamilton finishes FP3 within the top three

All three practice sessions for the Spanish Grand Prix have been completed, with a surprising hint of rain during the final practice session affecting the drivability and laptimes of all the drivers.

However, Lewis Hamilton was able to set the third-fastest time of the session while it was still dry.

Though his finish in this session was much better than FP2, his time had only improved by 0.5 seconds at 1:14.072. Max Verstappen, meanwhile, set the fastest lap of the session again with a 1:13.664.

When compared with the other practice sessions, the car on P3 clocked almost the same time as Lewis Hamilton, however, the fact that drivers did not get a chance to drive enough on slicks doesn't support his speculated pace.

Mercedes has hinted about bringing in more upgrades to Barcelona after their major one at Monaco, with the change in the sidepods, but the result of these upgrades hasn't quite reflected in the three practice sessions.

With qualifying ahead, it will prove to be yet another test for the same, however, it could turn into a wet session, seeing how the weather has changed over the track.

