"I think we can" - Max Verstappen weighs in on whether 'Red Bull can win every race this season'

Max Verstappen believes there is a chance that Red Bull could win every single race in the 2023 F1 season. The reigning world champions have been extremely dominant this season, winning all the races, including the sprint race in the Azerbaijan GP.

At the drivers' press conference prior to the Spanish GP, Max Verstappen initially stated that there is a chance that his team could win every single race in 2023.

However, he is also well aware that several aspects of a race weekend could go wrong, giving other teams a chance to pounce.

"Well, how it looks like at the moment, I think we can, but that's very unlikely to happen. You know, there are always things that go wrong, or you have, you know, a retirement or whatever. But, like purely on pace, I think at the moment, it looks like that. But we will always get to tracks maybe where it doesn't work out exactly, or whatever, bad luck in Qualifying, you make your own mistakes," Verstappen said.

RBR Daily @RBR_Daily



"At the moment I think we can, but it's unlikely. There are always things that go wrong, a DNF or whatever. But in terms of speed, at the moment we can..."



#F1 #SpanishGP 🗣️ | Max Verstappen on the possibility of Red Bull winning every race"At the moment I think we can, but it's unlikely. There are always things that go wrong, a DNF or whatever. But in terms of speed, at the moment we can..." 🗣️ | Max Verstappen on the possibility of Red Bull winning every race"At the moment I think we can, but it's unlikely. There are always things that go wrong, a DNF or whatever. But in terms of speed, at the moment we can..."#F1 #SpanishGP https://t.co/VfnF8Y8DsI

Max Verstappen also spoke about Red Bull's dominance after the 2022 regulation changes and how it is nothing new that an F1 team dominates the grid.

"I mean, we've always seen this in Formula 1, it’s nothing new," he added. "So I think the longer you leave the regulations the same, the closer people will get. So maybe this is something we need to look at."

"But I don't remember really," he continued. "I mean, you know, you have the odd year, or maybe two years where there are two teams fighting, maybe potentially a third team, but overall, when you look back at the ‘80s, the ‘90s, the 2000s, and the early 2010s, you know, all the way to 2020, you know, it's been pure dominance of certain teams."

Max Verstappen on breaking Sebastian Vettel's race win record in Red Bull

After standing in the top spot in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP, Max Verstappen broke former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel's record of most wins with the Red Bull team. The Dutchman has now won 39 races for the Austrian-British team.

“If you have a good car for a while, you can break these kinds of numbers. But yeah, it's great. I mean, I would have never thought that I would be in this position in my career. When I grew up, I wanted to be a Formula 1 driver and winning these races is amazing. It's better than I could have ever imagined, for sure,” he said about the record.

Fastest Pitstop @FastestPitStop



He now has the most wins [39] by a Red Bull driver in F1 history



#F1 #MonacoGP Max Verstappen has officially surpassed Sebastian Vettel’s number of wins with Red Bull.He now has the most wins [39] by a Red Bull driver in F1 history Max Verstappen has officially surpassed Sebastian Vettel’s number of wins with Red Bull. He now has the most wins [39] by a Red Bull driver in F1 history #F1 #MonacoGP

Max Verstappen is currently leading the drivers' championship table with 144 points under his belt.

Poll : 0 votes