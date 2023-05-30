"I don't think it's gonna transform this season": F1 pundit's damning verdict on Mercedes upgrades

F1 pundit Mark Hughes claims that Mercedes' recent sidepod upgrade will not radically transform its 2023 campaign. The Silver Arrows brought a revised car to Monaco, showing potential for times to come.

The results seem to be slightly positive for the team so far, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell expressing positive feedback regarding the improvements made to the W14.

Hamilton and Russell finished P4 and P5, respectively, although their results can be loosely traced back to Ferrari's botched strategy over the course of the rain.

The car now reportedly feels more stable under braking, an issue that both drivers have dealt with so far this year. Hughes believes that while the new upgrades aren't going to radically transform Mercedes' season given its deficit to Red Bull, they are a good step in the right direction for the Brackley-based team.

Speaking about Mercedes on the The Race podcast, Mark Hughes opined:

"It probably doesn't mean that much given this a very untypical circuit but it hasn't introduced any new nasties to the car. Hopefully, it's given them a good platform for them to develop on and we'll see where it's really at come Barcelona."

He added:

"We can get a better picture of where they are starting from with this new upgrade. I don't think it's going to transform this season. I think it's going to inform them for next season".

Mercedes' George Russell rues P5 finish

George Russell expressed disappointment over his fifth-place finish in Monaco, lamenting that a driving mistake cost him an easily attainable podium position. According to the British driver, his error went unnoticed on television, leading many of his friends to send congratulatory messages after the race, unaware of his missed opportunity for a podium finish.

Both Mercedes drivers, Hamilton and Russell, had respectable performances in Monte Carlo, taking advantage of Ferrari's questionable strategy in the final stages of the race.

Russell had been performing exceptionally well and firmly believed that he would have secured a podium spot if he hadn't made an uncharacteristic mistake after switching to intermediate tires during a pit stop.

In the wet conditions, the Briton locked up and was forced to use a run-off area, resulting in him losing ground to the frontrunners. Speaking to the media after the race, George Russell said:

“I actually learned that my mistake wasn’t actually shown on television until a replay after the race. I don’t think it was actually clear to many people that we were effectively P3 on-track and lost it. So a lot of people were texting me saying well done for P5 not realising that I actually made a big mistake and cost us P3.”

The true test of the new upgrades will come next weekend when the sport heads to Barcelona for the 2023 Spanish GP. Spain's track will allow the team to assess their progress in a much more accurate way, as Monaco's track is often unpredictable.

