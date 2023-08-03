Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft mentioned that it is possible that Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has lost his mojo and might be heading out of the sport very soon.

F1 is currently having the mid-season break after the Belgian Grand Prix, with the driver market fully in motion. Although there haven't been any reports of any incomings and outgoings of the drivers, it does not take long for the silly season to fully kick in.

While appearing on the Sky Sports podcast, Croft pointed out that Stroll has been looking a bit lost in the past couple of races and may be thinking of leaving the sport.

“I want to see the Lance Stroll back that turned up in Bahrain because I think he’s lost his way a little bit. I think he’s lost his mojo, and whatever’s happened, Lance just doesn’t seem to be as motivated now as he was at the start of the season. I do wonder, he’s the one driver on the grid that you think: ‘You’re guaranteed a job as long as your dad is there’, and we’ve never actually talked about contracts for Lance Stroll," he said.

“We’ve never looked at his future elsewhere, but I just have a little feeling that in about a year and a half’s time, Lance Stroll will race his last race in Formula 1 and go off and do something else. Because I just think he’s losing his mojo. I don’t think Formula 1 was the sport he wanted to go into when he was younger," Croft added.

Could Lance Stroll lose his seat at Aston Martin?

Lance Stroll has only managed to score 47 points as compared to his Aston Martin F1 teammate Fernando Alonso's 149.

David Croft pointed out that Lance Stroll's father and Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll may look to move his son on. He said:

“I’m not saying he’s not enjoying driving in Formula 1. I think there are times he is, but I think I look at him sometimes and think: ‘You want to be doing something else, don’t you?’ And I think his dad will realize as chairman as well that it’s a business and I need two drivers. So, if he’s not getting the results, I think an easy decision is made.”

It will be interesting to see what happens with the future of the Canadian driver and if the prediction made by Croft comes out to be true sooner than we all expected.