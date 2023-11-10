"I think it’s not funny" - Fernando Alonso on rumors of him leaving Aston Martin for Red Bull

Fernando Alonso recently spoke about how he was not at all happy with rumors about him moving to Red Bull in the near future. After Aston Martin's gradual decline in performance in the 2023 F1 season, speculations and whispers started floating about the Spaniard not being happy and how he could join the reigning world champions.

In a recent piece on the driver by GQ, Fernando Alonso addressed the Red Bull rumor to the media and how he was enraged by it. He said that the stories were nothing but paddock rumors and that he did not like them at all.

“It is just rumors, normal paddock rumors, from people who that are just trying to make fun of it and gain some followers [on social media],” he said. “I’m not into that game. I think it’s not funny."

There has also been speculation that the Aston Martin driver could soon retire from the sport. Of course, all these are simply rumors; the driver has not hinted at anything.

Sergio Perez, who, according to rumors, could be replaced by Alonso, also has a contract until 2024 with Red Bull. Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have repeatedly claimed that Checo will remain on the team next year.

Fernando Alonso on what drove him to join Aston Martin

Soon after Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement in 2022, Aston Martin announced that Alonso would be joining them. In the aforementioned interview, Fernando Alonso spoke about what lured him to join the British team in 2023.

He claimed that Lawrence Stroll, owner of the team, convinced him by sharing his project and vision.

“I spoke with Lawrence [Stroll, owner of Aston Martin] about the possibility of joining the team after Sebastian Vettel's [retirement] announcement, and he was very convincing in selling the project and all the new people that were joining,” Alonso said.

Furthermore, Fernando Alonso saw several talented personnel joining the team and setting up a brand new factory, which proved that the team was serious about the sport and wanted to succeed.

“In the design office, there were big names coming from different teams. I saw a lot of talent. There was also a new factory being built and coming into place this year, so there was a big project behind this team, and it was happening; it wasn’t just talk. Facts were supporting Lawrence’s words. I thought it was a logical move for me, if I wanted to aim for something higher than my previous team. It didn’t take long for us to join forces,” Alonso explained.

As of now, Fernando Alonso has a contract with the British team until the end of the 2024 F1 season.