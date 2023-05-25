"I think there's a loyalty there" - Lewis Hamilton won't leave Mercedes for Ferrari, says F1 presenter

F1 presenter Simon Lazenby recently explained why Lewis Hamilton will most likely not leave Mercedes and join a team like Ferrari. Hamilton recently stated that he is still loyal to the team and will continue to work hard and improve the car and the team. Lazenby feels that there is a deep-rooted relationship that cannot be severed so easily.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Lazenby feels Hamilton will not leave Mercedes as long as he feels that the team is capable enough of giving a challenge for the world championship. Furthermore, he explains how the Briton respects team principal Toto Wolff and feels at home when he is with the team.

"I fully expect Lewis to...I think he's going to stay at Mercedes for as long as the team keeps doing what he feels is enough to challenge," Simon Lazenby said. "Because I think there is a loyalty there, and I think there's an underlying respect for Toto and for everything he's trying to do."

Later on, Lazenby explained how Mercedes is undergoing a change in personnel and approach. The F1 presenter drew parallels to what Jürgen Klopp has been doing with Liverpool FC, bringing in new people and reshuffling their positions.

"But I think it is a team in transition," Lazenby added. "It's a little bit like you know what Klopp's been trying to do with Liverpool this year. It's about, you know, reshuffling the pack, bringing in a few new people, and making sure that you've got the team around you to go into battle."

F1 pundit feels Mercedes upgrade package for Monaco could be a sign of desperation

F1 pundit and presenter Tom Clarkson recently spoke about how dangerous it can be to bring an upgrade package to the Monaco GP. Since the track is extremely tight, there are higher chances of crashes. Hence, the Silver Arrows are taking a huge risk by introducing new parts to W14 at this particular race.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Clarkson stated that either Mercedes has faith that the new package is brilliant and will drastically improve their performance, or they are simply desperate for any positive sign and want to experience it as quickly as possible.

"The fact that Mercedes are bringing these upgrades, I think it could mean one of two things," he said. "Is it because they have seen, you know, on the simulator that it is so much faster that we just have to bring them because it is worth half a second a lap? Or is it a sign of desperation? We are not sure, and the sooner we find out with some on-track running, the better. It could be either of those things."

It was recently revealed that the team has brought wider sidepods to the Monaco GP as part of their new upgrade.

Poll : 0 votes