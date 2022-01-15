"I think Toto plays it differently" Christian Horner on Toto Wolff's mind games on track 

Christian Horner revealed that the off-track mind games with Toto Wolff were more intense compared to their previous battles for championships. The Red Bull F1 team boss mentioned to Formula 1 magazine that he preferred the on-track battle rather than the off-track politics.

Referring to past team rivalries in comparison to the one with Toto Wolff, Horner said:

“When we were fighting Sebastian Vettel against Fernando Alonso for the World Championship, Stefano Domenicali was the team boss of Ferrari. At the time, the competition was of a different, let’s say, ‘gentleman’s level’. Last year was intense both on and off the track. I think Toto plays it differently – he’s a different kind of animal.”

Both Red Bull and Mercedes had intense sparring matches throughout the course of the 22 race season last year. The off-track battle was as intense as the one on-track between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. The war of words often produced a toxic atmosphere off-track, diverting attention from the action on-track.

Voiciing his personal preferences concerning the off-track battles, the Milton Keynes team boss said:

“Do I like it? No. Is it part of the sport? Yes…I don’t know if I’m good at it, but I have a great love for the sport. I grew up in this industry and I think what you do on the track is the most important thing that matters.”

The last five races of the 2021 season witnessed both teams in their fiery element when it came to off-track protests for penalties and steward decisions. Most of the heat of the battle spilled into almost every press conference towards the end of the season. While F1 hibernates in the off-season, it is likely come March both Toto Wolff and Horner will be seen going head to head again with the same intensity.

Toto Wolff will reportedly meet Lewis Hamilton latest by February to discuss his future

According to Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung, Toto Wolff will be meeting Lewis Hamilton, latest by February, to discuss the Briton’s future.

The Mercedes boss stated that the seven-time world champion was finding it difficult to overcome the dubious decisions made by the FIA Race Director in Abu Dhabi, and is contemplating his future in the sport as a result of it.

The British multiple champion is reportedly waiting for FIA’s analysis over the season finale to decide his return to the sport. F1’s regulatory body has announced their timeline to conduct the analysis in a recent statement and is scheduled to speak with the drivers and teams on the January 19.

