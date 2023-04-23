“I told the stars about you”: Lewis Hamilton’s recent image on social media has F1 fans swooning

Lewis Hamilton isn't at the top of the Instagram charts for Formula 1 drivers for nothing, and he killed it again on Sunday (April 23) when he released a swoon-worthy image of himself on his Instagram story.

Hamilton was seen sharing an image with his 32.3 million followers of his face fully covered except for his brown eyes. Fans immediately started to react to his swoonworthy face.

Formula 1 is set to return this week for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after a three-week break. Fans who are eager and bored during this extended break between races have been kept busy with drivers' social media posts. Sir Lewis Hamilton is one of the drivers who didn't disappoint and fed his fans pictures of his break.

After a great performance at the Australian Grand Prix, the Mercedes driver made headlines by partying the weekend away at Coachella and spending time away from the track with his family.

Lewis Hamilton recently released a series of pictures of him enjoying Coachella with some of his high-profile and famous friends, including Justin Bieber, which led fans from both worlds go crazy.

Will Lewis Hamilton extend his contract with Mercedes?

Lewis Hamilton's contract with Mercedes ends at the conclusion of the season; an extension has yet to be signed, despite reports that it was a 'formality'. Toto Wolff claims Mercedes isn't considering a backup plan; what does the future hold for the seven-time world champion?

As Formula 1 approaches the second half of its four-week break, Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes future remains uncertain, with a contract extension still pending.

Hamilton's current contract ends at the end of the year, and while the 38-year-old and team principal Toto Wolff stated throughout the off-season that an extension would be a formality, the seven-time world champion is now likely to be free to sign with another team.

Mercedes' disappointing start to the season has fueled speculation over Hamilton's future, with the former champions currently 67 points behind Red Bull and third in the standings, while Hamilton is 31 points behind reigning two-time champion Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton was quick to dismiss rumors that he would abandon his lengthy relationship with the Silver Arrows. Hamilton has been associated with Mercedes since he was 13 years old; they provided his engines during his six seasons at McLaren, and he is now in his 11th season racing for the German team.

Hamilton stated during the Saudi GP that he had "no plans" to quit the team, and ahead of capturing his first podium of the season at the Australian GP, the Briton stated that he feels "amazing" about his future with the team. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is also certain Hamilton will continue with the team until at least 2024.

