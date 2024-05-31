Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his loving relationship with his pet dog Roscoe. He even went on to state that he does not trust people who do not like animals in general.

Hamilton has been into animals ever since he was a child. His parents used to have a pet labrador named Goldie, who was his favorite at the time. When he grew up, he adopted Roscoe and Coco, both of which were English bulldogs, in 2013 and 2014.

In 2017, Hamilton adopted a completely vegan lifestyle and even shifted his pet dogs' diet in the process. As of now, he only has his pet dog Roscoe with him since Coco passed away due to a heart attack in June 2020.

Trending

In the past, Hamilton has also used his massive reach as a platform to express love towards animals and protest against animal cruelty. He also worked with Tommy Hilfiger to release a line of vegan leather apparel.

Speaking on the First We Feast Hot Ones show on May 31, Lewis Hamilton expressed his love for animals and stated that he does not trust those who do not love animals. He added how good he felt playing with his pet Roscoe in the mornings and when he returns home from work.

"The great thing about dogs... I mean, I don't trust people that are not animal lovers, but they are always happy to see you when you come back. It's the best part of the day when you wake up and play with him, and then when you come back from work," Hamilton said.

Lewis Hamilton on Roscoe's hilarious antics in F1 paddocks

Lewis Hamilton also talked about what was Roscoe's favorite thing to do during a race weekend.

On most race weekends, the seven-time world champion is seen with his pet English bulldog, Roscoe. Since Roscoe has his own paddock pass, he freely roams around Mercedes' hospitality area and even their garage.

When the Mercedes driver was on the First We Feast Hot Ones show, he was asked what was Roscoe's favorite ritual to perform during race weekends. Hamilton hilariously replied that his pet dog loves littering in front of other drivers' trailers. He added that Roscoe would litter in front of his current teammate George Russell's and old rival Fernando Alonso's trailers.

"His favorite is pooing in front of other drivers' motorhomes. A couple of times you let him out in the morning and he has gone and done a dump in front of George's trailer or Fernando's trailer," Hamilton said.

After the 2024 F1 Monaco GP, Lewis Hamilton is currently eighth in the drivers' championship table with 42 points, while Russell is seventh with 54 points. His old rival Fernando Alonso is ninth with 33 points.