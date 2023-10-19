"I’ve always enjoyed Austin, it’s very unique for a modern-day circuit" - Daniel Ricciardo itching for F1 comeback at US Grand Prix

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo is gearing up for action at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

The 34-year-old, driving for AlphaTauri, had been sidelined for five races due to a hand injury sustained during a practice race at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort in August 2023.

During Ricciardo's absence, Red Bull's rising star, Liam Lawson, took up the reins as his replacement. The Super Formula driver from New Zealand drove five races in AlphaTauri colors and even scored a couple of points in the Singapore GP.

Now, more than a month later, Daniel Ricciardo is set to reclaim his place behind the wheel of the AlphaTauri, at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Reflecting on his eagerly awaited return, Ricciardo shared his excitement during team previews leading up to the race weekend. He told the media:

"It's good to be back! My hand is much better, and the simulator was a useful way of assessing it."

Speaking about the challenges presented by the aforementioned circuit, Daniel Ricciardo emphasized his fondness for the track, stating:

"I’ve always enjoyed Austin. It’s very unique for a modern-day circuit, and the undulations and bumps mean it's physical. It does beat you up, but I think I like that."

Daniel Ricciardo discusses his health and AlphaTauri car upgrades

Daniel Ricciardo also provided an update on his recovery, revealing that he initially tested his hand before the Qatar Grand Prix, before subsequently dedicating the rest of that week in the UK to extensive simulation training.

He told the media:

"I tried it out in the week before Qatar, but I didn't feel it was at full potential, so I spent the rest of that week in the UK. My overall fitness is fine as I kept training as much as I could."

The setback was undoubtedly frustrating for the former Red Bull driver, who had prepared meticulously for his return to competition. He noted:

"It was definitely frustrating watching the past few races... I did two events and had to hit 'Pause' again, but actually, the time without racing went quite quickly."

Daniel Ricciardo then gave insights into the changes made to the car since his last drive and how he utilized the simulator to get a preliminary feel for these alterations.

"The current car has moved on a bit since I last drove it, but the sim was useful to get an idea of what the changes and updates have delivered," he said.

Referencing the Singapore GP, where AlphaTauri first introduced these upgrades, the Australian said:

"I was there in Singapore when they tried it the first time, and it was interesting to hear the feedback and comments, which were mostly positive. So, I'm excited to see what it's like first-hand."