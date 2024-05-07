"I've always thought the same": After Fernando Alonso, another Spanish driver hints at Nationality bias in FIA decision-making

Formula E driver Roberto Merhi hinted that he agreed with Fernando Alonso's claims of 'nationality bias' in the FIA decision-making after the former questioned Carlos Sainz's penalty at the Miami GP.

The Aston Martin driver was left frustrated at the end of the Sprint race on Saturday after his archrival Lewis Hamilton escaped penalty from the stewards for his part in the four-way collision on Turn 1 of Lap 1 of the 19-lap race.

The two-time world champion spoke to DAZN about the incident and reflected:

“We'll see what they decide. I guess they won't decide anything, because he's not Spanish."

He further claimed that Lewis Hamilton "ruined the race for a few people, especially Norris, who had a very fast car and he was out in that incident.”

Fernando Alonso seemingly got some support from fellow Spanish driver Merhi, who questioned the logic of penalizing Carlos Sainz for his incident with Oscar Piastri in the race. On his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Formula E driver wrote:

"I must say I don’t understand at all the decisions from the Stewards in Miami. They penalized Carlos for making a fantastic overtaking under the breaking. You are supposed to overtake only on the straight on DRS? And then they didn’t penalize Oscar when left him with out room."

When asked by a fan if he supported Fernando Alonso's nationality bias claims, Merhi replied:

"I've always thought the same."

Fernando Alonso doubles down on his 'nationality matters' claims

Fernando Alonso stated that he sticks by his comments and had plans to take up the issue with FIA President Muhammed Ben Sulayem.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, the 42-year-old spoke about sticking with future Spanish drivers and said:

"I do feel that nationality matters. And I will speak with Mohammed [Ben Sulayem, FIA president], with the FIA, whatever. I need to make sure that there isn't anything wrong with my nationality or anything that can influence any decision."

"Not only for me but also for the future generation of Spanish drivers. They need to be protected. I had to open the gap because Hamilton was coming from the inside without control of the car. If I do that, for sure I get a penalty."

It would be interesting to see if anything comes of the issue after the two-time world champion meets with the FIA President and if he will provide any updates about his meeting to the fans before the next race in Imola.