“I've done well in the previous eras”: Sergio Perez heading into F1’s new regulations with optimism 

Sergio Perez has claimed that he expects himself to perform well in the upcoming new regulations from 2026 onwards as he is signed by newcomers Cadillac for next year and beyond. The driver last drove in F1 with Red Bull in 2024.

Perez has returned to F1 grid as Cadillac announced him and Valtteri Bottas as their driver lineup for the 2026 season. Now, he has the opportunity to once again prove his worth at what is the pinnacle of motorsports with the sport's newest team.

The Mexican is also heading into his latest journey with optimism, claiming that he expects the new F1 regulations to suit his style more than the ongoing ones. These new regulations will kick in from 2026.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Tuesday (August 26), Perez claimed that the ongoing ground effect eras have been difficult for multiple drivers to adapt to, including himself. He also added that he expects the new regulations from 2026 onwards to suit his driving style.

"We've seen it with many different drivers that it's all about adapting a car into a driving style, that sometimes it just takes a little bit longer than others," said Perez.

"I've done well in the previous eras, so I do expect that the new regulations will suit my style," he added.

Four of Perez's six F1 victories have come in the ground effect era, as he was part of the Red Bull team during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, when they were ruthlessly dominant. But the veteran failed to compete with Max Verstappen for the Drivers' titles during those seasons, with the Dutchman stamping his authority as the undisputed team leader at Milton Keynes.

Cadillac boss also claims that the 2026 F1 regulations will suit Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez at the 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Cadillac's executive engineering consultant Pat Symonds has claimed that Sergio Perez will be one of the drivers who will be more suited to the characteristics of the 2026 F1 cars. The Brit explained that the cars will be a lot more similar to the 2021 F1 cars than the ground effect era machines were.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Symonds claimed that apart from the engines, the aerodynamics of the F1 cars is also changing drastically in 2026. He said:

"The characteristics of the 2026 car are going to be much more like the 2021 car than they are the current generation. And I think people like Checo, and indeed Lewis Hamilton, will settle into these new cars a lot better than maybe they have done in the current generation of cars."

Perez had also claimed two race wins in the regulations prior to the ongoing generation, which included his first F1 race win at the 2020 Sakhir GP with Racing Point. He added to this tally with his second career win, and first with Red Bull, at the 2021 Azerbaijan GP.

