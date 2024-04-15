"I've got no idea what this means but congrats bestie": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's former teammate Nico Rosberg's latest venture

F1 fans recently cheered on former world champion and Lewis Hamilton's teammate Nico Rosberg after he launched his new company 'Rosberg Ventures'.

The German driver retired from the sport at the end of the 2016 season after defeating his childhood friend and then-Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in an epic title battle. The decision caught everyone by surprise as Rosberg was just 30 years old and had more to give.

Since hanging up his gloves, Nico Rosberg has been very active on social media and venture capitalism as he has invested in many companies and launched his racing team.

He recently took to social media platform, X, to inform his fans about the launch another company named 'Rosberg Ventures'. He wrote:

"I've Got News! Rosberg Ventures and our own $75 Million Fund. At Rosberg Ventures, we’re now proudly bundling all my VC activities. We have added our own $75m VC Fund of Funds to my existing serial angel investing (personally backing startups very early on).

"A fund of funds is a vehicle that pools capital from investors and commits this capital to a multiple of other funds. This enables diversification which is key in venture capital. It’s a great way to support a greater variety of startup innovations!"

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Rosberg's news on X, with one congratulating the former world champion, saying:

"I've got no idea what this means but congrats bestie," said the fan.

"This is great Nico, wishing you all the best with your ventures," wrote another fan.

"Sounds brilliant, look forward to seeing more!" congratulated another fan.

Nico Rosberg provides an update on his equation with Lewis Hamilton

Nico Rosberg has stated that his friendship with Lewis Hamilton has been 'repaired' after a bitter title rivalry from 2014 to 2016 that saw a public falling-out.

Speaking to German publication Suddeutsche Zeitung, the former Mercedes driver said:

"Lewis and I have repaired our friendship. We see each other from time to time. Every Christmas my daughters receive a huge box full of gifts from him."

He had previously told Eurosport that their friendship "breakdown happened immediately when we were fighting for the World Championship, not before."

It is nice for both Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg that they moved past their issues and mended their equation as they shared a camaraderie before entering F1 in the mid-2000s.