“I've lost my voice from shouting in the car”: Lewis Hamilton gets emotional talking about his 104th pole position in F1

Lewis Hamilton shocked the world with a pole position at the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP. The Briton has taken his first pole since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, showcasing his championship-winning talent.

The Mercedes W14 looked feisty all weekend long in Hungary, with the twisty nature of the circuit suiting the Silver Arrows well. Hamilton was able to break Max Verstappen's qualifying streak in Q3, taking pole position after the Dutchman was unable to improve on his banker lap.

The picture on the other side of the garage was different, with George Russell failing to take his car out of Q1 due to traffic. Hamilton has now taken his 104th pole position in the sport, making him the clear number one in qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton was heard screaming in joy after crossing the start-finish line, expressing his elation after breaking his dry stint.

Speaking in Parc Ferme after the event, Hamilton said:

"It's been a crazy year and a half. I have lost my voice by shouting so much in the car. It's amazing that feeling - I am so grateful to be up here because the team has just worked so hard. We've been pushing so hard to finally get to pole, it feels like the first time".

Lewis Hamilton fears that Red Bull's domination might last for 3 years

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton fears that Red Bull's dominance might last for another three years. The team has been the dominant force in the sport since the aero changes of 2022 and has won every race so far this year.

Hamilton claimed he has nothing against Max Verstappen or the Austrian team, but hopes the sport continues to have a conversation about dominance.

Hamilton and Mercedes were the dominant forces in the sport from 2014 to 2021, with the Brackley squad winning eight constructors' titles in a row.

However, once the aero changes of 2022 kicked in, the Silver Arrows fell to the almighty Bulls. As a result, the Briton believes the Austrian team can continue its dominance for another three years.

Lewis Hamilton told Channel 4:

"There is a chance that Red Bull, with the cost cap and the way it’s set up now, they’re so far ahead that they could dominate for the next three years. And maybe for the Verstappen fans that’s enjoyable, and of course for Max it is, but I’m just saying for our sport we definitely need to have the conversation of how we can try and make it better."

However, with Hamilton starting ahead of Verstappen's RB19 in Hungary, there is still time for the tide to change in his favor.