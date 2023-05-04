"I've been in that position”: Lewis Hamilton sympathizes with NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 'no failure in sports' speech

Lewis Hamilton revealed that the reason he reposted Giannis Antetokounmpo’s NBA press conference speech is because he empathised with him. Also, what he said is similar to the Briton's ideology.

Recently, during an NBA press conference, Giannis was the subject of a rough question when a journalist asked him if he saw his season going as a failure. Interestingly enough, he had asked him the same question in the last season as well. This upset the Milwaukee Bucks star, who then replied with enlightening words.

Giannis said (via The Athletic):

"There's no failure in sports. There's good days, bad days. Some days you're successful some days you're not. Some days it's your turn some days it's not your turn. That's what sports is about, you don't always win, somebody else is gonna win."

Lewis Hamilton had reposted this, and when he was asked about the post, in an interview with ESPN, he revealed that he sympathised with the player since he could 'feel the frustration.'

The seven-time F1 world champion said:

"I reposted it because I felt I've been in that position and I could feel the frustration. I know exactly how it is like that. When you're working towards something, it's all about... success is made up of a ton of failures, you fail far more than you succeed."

Lewis Hamilton shares his ideology on success and failure

Lewis Hamilton has worked extremely hard to get into Formula 1 all those years back. He had to face countless difficulties during his junior years, and his story of making it to the pinnacle of motorsports is quite inspiring. His example is regularly used by fans around the globe as a sign of motivation.

The Briton explained in the interview that there cannot be any success without failure, since one has to fail many times to get back up and succeed.

Lewis Hamilton said:

"There are no mistakes, there are only lessons, I keep saying. You can't always win, you know, but it's not how you fall. it's how you get back up, it's how you show up, with day in, day out at training, and continues tries to get to wherever you're trying to get to, which is obviously the top."

Lewis Hamilton, after making history in Formula 1, is currently facing a dry spell of victories. Since the 2022 season, Mercedes have struggled with the drivability of the car and the pace.

Though George Russell has pulled in a single victory, their competitiveness in 2023 looks in the same place. However, upgrades are expected quite soon which will perhaps be helpful for the team.

