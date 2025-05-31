"I’ve seen enough put Isack Hadjar in that seat": Fans react to Yuki Tsunoda's disappointing F1 Spanish GP qualifying

F1 fans online were left raging after Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda finished last in the 2025 Spanish GP qualifying session at the Circuit de Catalunya on Saturday, May 31. The Japanese driver has been struggling throughout the weekend to find momentum with his RB21 and has had a large gap with his teammate Max Verstappen in Barcelona.
The 25-year-old has had a tough time in the Austrian team since he shifted to the Milton-Keynes outfit during his home race in Suzuka. However, his promotion from Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has resulted in only ten points so far in the 2025 season.
After Q1 in Spain, F1 on their official social media platform Instagram posted the list of drivers, who went out of the session with Yuki Tsunoda coming in last.
In the comments section of the post, F1 fans gave their reactions to Yuki Tsunoda's exit in Q1 and finishing P20, with one fan claiming:
"I’ve seen enough put Hadjar in that seat."
One user talked about Red Bull not providing a challenging car to Tsunoda, compared to Max Verstappen. He wrote:
"It’s not curse, just Red Bull don’t give a damn about second driver comparing to Verstappen."
Here are a few other reactions to Yuki Tsunoda's qualifying finish:
"Oh Yuki…"
"Can Yuki go back to Racing Bulls."
"Tsunoda wtf was that?"
"There’s clearly something wrong with Red Bull, Yuki was qualifying P5 in the Racing Bull, and as soon and he gets into the Red Bull, he struggles to get out of Q1."