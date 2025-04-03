“I’ve seen his raw speed”: Pierre Gasly weighs in on Yuki Tsunoda ahead of his Red Bull debut

Pierre Gasly is one driver who has had the experience of being a member of Red Bull Racing, as well as driving alongside Yuki Tsunoda. As Tsunoda prepares to make his debut as the second RBR driver this weekend at the Suzuka circuit for the Japanese Grand Prix, Gasly has given his opinion on the driver's potential, which comes from having been his teammate during their time together in the Austrian outfit's sister team.

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda both drove for Scuderia AlphaTauri (now known as Racing Bulls) for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, so the French driver has been witness to Tsunoda's talent right from the Japanese driver's introduction into the sport.

“I’ve raced against him and with him for two years. I’ve seen his raw speed. I’ve seen what he was capable of doing already back at the time," Gasly told F1.

In 2019, Gasly was also given the same opportunity as Tsunoda, getting to drive the second Red Bull Racing car alongside Max Verstappen. While the Frenchman's stint only lasted 12 races, he has reflected on his time with the top team and believes that the 24-year-old driver has the necessary tools for success.

“Obviously, the way that I was also given this opportunity [to drive for Red Bull] and just in terms of what didn’t quite work out and things that could have been different... I think he’s got the experience, he’s got the speed. I’ve always backed him up." [via F1]

The Japanese driver takes the place of one of his former teammates, Liam Lawson, who drove beside Tsunoda in the 2023 and 2024 seasons for 11 races in total. Lawson was partnered with Verstappen at the start of this season; however, after failing to score points in the first two races, he was switched with Yuki Tsunoda and will be taking his place in the VCARB team.

Yuki Tsunoda reveals Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez have relayed support

Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda, and Sergio Perez talk during the drivers parade before the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 02, 2023 - Source: Getty

Yuki Tsunoda joins the ranks of a club that includes Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Perez, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, and now Liam Lawson as drivers who have taken up the second seat alongside Max Verstappen. The Japanese driver has revealed that two of those five have privately reached out to him to share their support for him as he makes his debut this weekend.

“I got a message from Pierre, that he wanted to call me about the experience he had in Red Bull,” Tsunoda was quoted as saying by Planet F1, “about the things he should have done in Red Bull and he wanted to share a couple of ideas he thought could work for the coming races in Red Bull.

“That was very nice of him, and very useful tips. I also got support from Checo [Perez] as well." [via PlanetF1]

Tsunoda will have a tough ask next as he gears up for his first race with Red Bull at home. He needs to deal with his nerves well to finish strongly.

