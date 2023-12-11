Max Verstappen reportedly revealed that after he retires from Formula 1, he wants to create his own GT team to give more chances for younger drivers to race in other categories. Even though the Dutchman mainly races in Formula 1, he is a racing enthusiast and takes an interest in various series.

In an exclusive interview with Blick, Max Verstappen was asked about the plan for creating the team. He claimed that it was his dream to do so since he wanted to give younger talents a chance to shine.

Furthermore, the Dutchman explained that he does not necessarily want them to get into F1. He believes that there are many other racing series where a driver can have fun and earn a living as well. Verstappen said:

"Yes, that's my goal. I don't necessarily want to drive myself, but I want to build something big, give the talents a chance. That doesn't mean I want to put them in Formula 1 but I want to help them in racing."

"There are so many series in motorsport that you can have fun and success. And as a professional racing driver, you can also make a living from it. Not just in Formula 1."

Apart from racing in the single-seater racing series, Max Verstappen also has an interest in eSports and has his own racing team, Redline, with whom he competes in several professional virtual races during the off-season.

Max Verstappen reveals how he and Red Bull operate and dominate F1

Max Verstappen also explained how meticulously Red Bull takes care of everything to have a perfect car every single weekend. He told Blick:

"Apparently, we are on the trail of a perfect combination. And I'll pay close attention to what's going on behind the scenes. The slightest background noise or problems must be stopped. A community of interests as large as Red Bull certainly doesn't work otherwise."

Furthermore, the Dutchman explained his relationship with his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase (GP) and other Red Bull seniors is completely open, blunt, and honest. He added:

"My good collaboration with racing engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and other key figures like Dr. Marko are based on respect and trust. Necessarily, I demand that every day on the race track. And so I am too. What is good is good. And what's bad is bad. This should be said immediately and is also part of the recipe for success."

Verstappen won his third consecutive world championship in 2023 and scored 575 points at the end of the season.