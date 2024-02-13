"I want to kick some butt": Lance Stroll's fighting words on the eve of Aston Martin's 2024 F1 car launch

Before Aston Martin's 2024 F1 car launch, Lance Stroll was quite feisty with his words when he was asked about his goals for the new season. The Canadian struggled to keep up with his new teammate Fernando Alonso in 2023; however, he aims to beat him and other players on the grid.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Stroll was asked about any personal targets that he has set for the 2024 F1 season. To this, he replied that he wanted to beat his teammate. Though the 25-year-old praised Alonso for being talented and experienced, he was not afraid to use bold words to express his determination.

"Yeah I mean, I'm always competitive with it. You know, I want to beat whoever is my teammate; we are all competitive in this sport, and he is an incredible talent. He has got a lot of experience, but...I want to kick some butt, for sure," Stroll said.

Right after Fernando Alonso joined Aston Martin in 2023, he started bagging podiums, courtesy of the team's sudden rise in performance. On the flip side, Lance Stroll did not stand on a single podium and even retired from several races due to various issues. He finished last season with 74 points while Fernando Alonso collected 206 points.

Lance Stroll is excited to get back on track for the 2024 season

Lance Stroll briefed on how the team has worked on the new 2024 F1 car and praised their hard work. He talked about the new campus and the enthusiasm felt around the place. Aston Martin started to make progress in the latter stages of 2023; hence, he wants the trend to continue in 2024.

Speaking in a team press release at the launch of the new car, he said (via Aston Martin's official website):

“There has been a real buzz around the AMRTC this winter. We’re still a young team, but we’re growing up fast. There’s that hunger and belief when you walk around the campus – a credit to all of the amazing people working here."

"We all want to push on from what we achieved last year, especially in the final part of the season when we made some strong progress - learning more about the car. I think that sets us up nicely for the new season and I can’t wait to get going.”

The Aston Martin AMR24 was unveiled on February 12, 2024, along with the driver race suits.