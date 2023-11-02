“I didn't want to leave his side” - Boy who interviewed Lewis Hamilton in Brazil shares the experience of meeting the 7x F1 champion

A young YouTuber, Yuri Turbo BR, had the opportunity to interview Lewis Hamilton in Brazil earlier today (November 2) and as he shared his experience on social media, it was a pleasant meeting between the two.

During Mercedes' press conference in Brazil, 13-year-old Yuri had the chance to ask Lewis Hamilton a question. The boy currently has over 11k subscribers on YouTube, where he talks about motorsports and interviews renowned personalities.

As he posted on Instagram, he was flattered to meet the British driver and mentioned that he 'did not want to leave his side.' He further added a quote from legendary driver Ayrton Senna to finish up the caption:

"To wrap up the day spectacularly, ladies and gentlemen, the boss — he is amazing. He welcomed me and was so kind. I didn't want to leave his side. What a wonderful human being 🙏🏻💙."

"I will use one more phrase from the boss: "Dreaming is necessary even when the dream goes beyond reality. " Ayrton Senna"

He also had the chance to meet Lewis Hamilton's teammate, George Russell. Yuri mentioned in one of his posts that the day was very special for him, as it was a 'dream come true.'

Lewis Hamilton on how he is inspired by his father and his racing role model

The Mercedes driver has made history in the 16 long years he spent racing in Formula 1, winning seven World Championships and breaking multiple records. There is a large fanbase that follows him and he is also the role model to many. One of the few activists on the grid, Lewis Hamilton, too, has a role model who has motivated him in his life.

During Mercedes' press conference, Yuri asked Hamilton who his inspiration was to keep continuing in the sport. Hamilton revealed that it was his father, Anthony Hamilton, and Ayrton Senna, whom he had watched all his childhood.

He said:

"For me, it's two people. My father, who is my hero. Seeing him get up everyday, getting ready for work. And it was Ayrton Senna for me. I think I was 4 - 5 years old when I started watching him and, felt like he showed me what is possible."

Currently, Lewis Hamilton is battling to take second place in the drivers' championship behind Max Verstappen, this season's world champion. He is 20 points away from Sergio Perez (currently second).