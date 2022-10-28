"I want it to be seamless"- Lewis Hamilton wants to 'fully focus' on this field after F1 retirement

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton announced the launch of his film and TV production company, "Dawn Apollo Films," following the 2022 F1 US GP. The seven-time world champion set up the company with the help of talent agency Copper, run by his media talent manager Penni Thow.

Hamilton, in an interview with Deadline, expressed his desire to go all-in on this field after retiring from Formula 1. The Briton was quoted as saying:

"So, when I do stop racing — which I don’t plan on doing for a while; I still feel I’m in a good place — I want it to be seamless. I want to be able to move on to fully focus on Dawn Apollo Films and to be able to jump in at a similar level to what I’ve been used to."

Lewis Hamilton, who currently holds the record for most wins, most pole positions, and most podiums, does not plan to retire any time soon. However, when the Briton does retire, filmmaking will be his area of expertise.

The 7x F1 champion already has two Apple TV+ projects with Apple TV+ on the slate:

An untitled F1 film with Brad Pitt

The company "Dawn Apollo Films" has already made plans to produce two projects with Apple TV+. A Formula 1 racing movie, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski, director of Top Gun Maverick, is the first project.

The second project is a documentary on Hamilton's personal rise to glory and becoming a seven-time World Drivers' Champion.

Lewis Hamilton plans to switch over to producing films as soon as he retires. The Briton plans to build a network all around Los Angeles and learn what it takes to open a production company. Hamilton stated:

"I sat down with my team, and I asked “What would it take for us to start a production company?”, and I went around and I met a range of producers and filmmakers in LA just to gain knowledge."

Lewis Hamilton leaves behind Michael Schumacher and Jenson Button

Hamilton completed 307 race starts in Austin, overtaking fellow seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher (306 starts). Hamilton also overtook Jenson Button (306 starts) on the list

Lewis Hamilton will now enter his 308th Grand Prix this coming weekend in Mexico City.

Lewis Hamilton claimed the record of most wins in the premier class in the 2020 season, breaking Michael Schumacher's record of 91. Hamilton also won his seventh world championship in 2020, a record tied with Schumacher.

Hamilton crossed the 100 win mark last season but is yet to win a race this season. The Mercedes star is having a disappointing season but expects to come back strongly next year with an improved car.

