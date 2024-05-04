"I want to see what the $280 lobster roll looks like" - Fans react as the expensive food menu at F1 Miami GP goes viral

F1 fans were left reeling after seeing the exorbitant food prices at the Hard Rock Stadium for the ongoing Miami GP.

The race in the Sunshine State is one of the tentpole events for the sport along with Las Vegas and Monaco. The Formula One Management and the race organizers have left no stone unturned to make this a spectacular racing event for the fans visiting the Miami Autodrome.

However, there is one thing that has caught the attention of the fans on social media and that is the food prices at the track. In some pictures circulating on social media, a fan claimed that the food was 'overrated' as the minimum price of food items was $120.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the expensive food at the Miami GP.

"I want to see what the $280 lobster roll looks like," wrote a fan.

"That fruit better be amazing," claimed another fan.

"They put 24k gold truffle flakes on each food item!" joked another fan.

Here are some more reactions:

Miami GP president speaks about the relevance of the race after three races in the US

F1 Miami GP president Tyler Epp has stated that the decision to hold a race in Florida offers something different for the fans from other F1 fans in Austin and Las Vegas later in the year.

Explaining they are a "unique property", Epp was quoted as saying by AP News:

“It feels like the decision to make this race about Miami and everything that Miami has to offer was the right decision because it does separate us from Las Vegas and Austin, and frankly Montreal and Mexico and all of North America. I still think we are a unique property.

"We’re the first of the three, and we like our position there. The communication between the three races in the States is good. We haven’t seen the market softened directly because of Vegas, at least we don’t think so, and we root for the other races in this country to make sure the power of F1 continues to drive for the fanbase.”

F1 fans have become soft while showcasing their interest in the Miami GP since F1 raced in Las Vegas as Sin City provided a better spectacle and had a better track when it came to overtaking.

It would be fascinating to see if the Miami GP can continue their position as one of the biggest races of the season, with a possible fourth race coming up in the USA.