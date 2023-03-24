"I want to win the triple crown" - Former F1 world champion reveals lofty ambitions at 52 years of age

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has said that he's preparing for the Le Mans 24-hour race and win the 'Triple Crown' of motorsports.

The 'Triple Crown' of motorsports is winning Le Mans, Indy 500 and the F1 world championships. Graham Hill, who is commonly known as 'Mr. Monaco' for his five Monaco GP wins, is the only driver in motorsport history to complete the 'Triple Crown'.

As per GrandPrix247, Villeneuve, 52, said that he wants to become the first person after Hill to accomplish the coveted feat:

“It’s not me saying it, it’s Hill himself who, at the time, referred to the F1 championship title and not the Monaco Grand Prix. It was Hill who invented Triple Crown, the … real one in motorsport."

Villeneuve continued:

“I want to be the second driver in history to accomplish this feat. It would be a great accomplishment, but hey, at the risk of repeating myself, it’s going to be complicated this year. We are a small team, and we have to face big names supported by big car manufacturers, including Toyota, Peugeot, Ferrari and Porsche. But I am patient, and I still have good years ahead of me."

"I think right now my main focus and full dedication is to F1 project" - Fernando Alonso on trying to win Indy 500

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin has said that he wants to achieve the triple crown, but a victory in the Indy500 has eluded him despite several attempts.

Speaking to RacingNews365 in 2021, Alonso said that he was focused on making his comeback with Alpine but hadn't given up on his dream to win the Indy500. He said:

"No. I think right now my main focus and my full dedication is to the F1 project, especially with the new rules and all the work that we'll have to do into next year. In the future, I will see."

He continued:

"At the moment, I'm enjoying myself in this comeback. I think I'm performing now to a level that I'm happy with. The future? I will see. For sure, from all the challenges that I attempt outside of Formula 1, Indy is still not completed, so it will always be in my list of wishes. But at the moment, my full dedication is to F1."

There has not been any driver since Hill (1972 in Le Mans) to achieve the feat. It remains to be seen if Alonso or Villeneuve joins the Brit in the exclusive club.

