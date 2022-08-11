"I will not back off until the end" - Sebastian Vettel has no doubts about going out on a high with the remainder of 2022 F1 season

Sebastian Vettel is looking forward to ending the final season of his F1 career on a high. The German refuses to back down and believes he will try and achieve the maximum result before retiring from the sport.

Speaking to the onsite media at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP weekend, the Aston Martin driver said:

“I will not back off until the end, I know how this job needs to be done. And that's how I would like to do it to the end. Seeing the people around the grandstands is nice because, I'd probably not have that type of feeling again, but then again, I've been lucky to have had it for so many years. So everything comes to an end. My story will, at the end of the year, and another story will begin.”

Syifa @sm_f1gp From a reserve driver to a 4-time world champion.

There's one name. Sebastian Vettel. From a reserve driver to a 4-time world champion.There's one name. Sebastian Vettel. https://t.co/RUt0kZamBP

Although most drivers take it easy in the final weeks of the season before retiring and enjoying the final races of their careers, Sebastian Vettel insists he doesn’t plan to slow down his efforts to achieve the maximum result. The German insisted that he will continue to perform and compete aggressively until the final race of the season.

Sebastian Vettel believes Aston Martin’s weakness is their qualifying performance

Claiming that it has been difficult to finish on points in his tenure at Aston Martin, Sebastian Vettel pointed out that their car was weak in qualifying but strong in the race. At the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP, the German qualified 18th on the grid but drove a strong race to finish 10th. The four-time world champion is optimistic that they will have an improved car in qualifying post-summer break.

Looking forward to the summer break ahead, Vettel said:

“[The] last two years, I find it very hard [to fight] for points. I think everybody is [looking forward to the summer break], and then I think we will try to have a better [car on a] Saturday. That’s our weakness and [on] Sundays we can be very strong. So there seems to be some homework to do.”

Sebastian Vettel is currently 14th in the drivers' standings with 16 points to his tally, while his young teammate Lance Stroll has only four points and is placed 18th. The Aston Martin team, who finished seventh in the constructor’s championship in 2021, is struggling in ninth place this year. The maximum points scored for the team, however, have been by the former Red Bull champion, who has been relentless despite their cars' limitations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C