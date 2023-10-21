“I will happily let anyone else drive my car”: Max Verstappen openly invites critics to drive the RB19 regarding latest track limits regulations

Three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has given his take on track limit violations, which has been in the headlines on multiple weekends this season.

The Red Bull driver mentioned that it was difficult for drivers to monitor track limits at certain tracks. Verstappen claimed he was happy to lend his RB19 to critics to lead by example, as many simply argued that the F1 drivers couldn't stay within the white lines. Speaking at the press conference prior to the United States GP, Verstappen stated:

“I will happily let anyone else drive my car, see if they can do better with track limits!”

“Some tracks, yeah, just a lot of runoff, so naturally you are a bit… you find probably the limits a bit easier because we never really talk about track limits, for example, in Suzuka and that’s probably a bit more of an old-school track.”

Track limits have been a prevalent topic of discussion in recent times ever since the white line was set as the standard limit across all tracks. Drivers including Max Verstappen argue that they no longer push to the limit because they are more worried about overstepping the line and losing their lap time.

“The latest kind of track standards, they have a thing to do with it and it’s a bit of a shame. I feel like with some of these new tracks that you’re more focused on a qualy lap to not go over a white line than actually finding the limit or just the pure enjoyment of pushing. It’s more like you’re looking at: ‘did I make it or not?’ Oh, yeah, I made it’.”

The Dutchman definitely believes drivers are not to blame for the recurring issue, and wants the FIA to find a compromise. He also expects many deleted lap times in this weekend's event at COTA, Texas.

“It’s a bit odd. We need to do a better job because I think this weekend will be the same story.”

Max Verstappen addresses rumors concerning power struggle at Red Bull

Rumors concerning tension between Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and advisor Helmut Marko had taken over the internet with many speculating that the latter would leave the team.

Christian Horner, Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko (L-R)

Ahead of the United States GP, Max Verstappen has cleared the air, firmly stating that there will be no change in the hierarchy of the Austrian team. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Verstappen was quoted as saying:

"That's why they are not leaving. Everyone is staying in exactly the same role. That has never really been a discussion."

"It's very important when you are doing well, and the team are doing very well, that you keep those people that are very important to the success of the team. Everyone knows that."

Max Verstappen added that there have not been discussions about changing roles as the current power structure at Red Bull has allowed them to achieve unprecedented success.