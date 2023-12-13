"I will spend all your money!" - Sergio Perez shares playful banter with Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen

After putting together one of the most dominant F1 seasons in history in 2023, Red Bull drivers Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen are enjoying their time off together ahead of the new season. The pair recently exchanged playful banter during a live stream from Milton Keynes.

The Red Bull duo returned to Milton Keynes this week to celebrate the racing outfit's first 1-2 finish in the world championship since its inception. Perez and Verstappen answered questions together as well in a live stream from the Red Bull Racing headquarters.

When the drivers were asked how they would spend their day if they were in someone else's body, the reigning champion wished to visit Perez's hometown in Guadalajara, Mexico.

"I will spend a day in your hometown," Verstappen said.

Sergio Perez believes the Dutchman would enjoy his time in Mexico. On his turn, Perez wittily answered the question by stating that he would spend all of Verstappen's money, leaving his teammate in splits.

"I will... spend all your money!" Perez replied.

The Mexican driver was also questioned whether he had tasted Dutch cuisine, to which Perez replied:

"Yes, we tried some waffles."

Max Verstappen quickly jumped in and corrected his teammate as he added:

"Yes, Stroopwafels, yes. Next time I’ll feed you some Bitterballen."

Both drivers were in good spirits as they seemed to be having plenty of fun answering the questions. The banter also took a bizarre turn as they reflected on how their friendship has evolved over the past few years.

Perez humorously answered that it had gotten a lot more romantic while Verstappen cheekily suggested that there was a lot more passion now in their relationship.

"It’s got a lot more romantic," Checo said.

"More passion... More passion more passion more energy more energy more footwork more footwork," Verstappen responded.

The amusing banter between the two Red Bull drivers has entertained F1 fans in the off-season.

Sergio Perez hoping to "do one better" in 2024

After finishing second in the 2023 F1 drivers' standings, Sergio Perez is aiming to do one better in 2024 and put an end to Max Verstappen's consecutive titles run.

While speaking to Sky Sports F1, Perez stated that he wants to kick off his 2024 campaign on the right foot and maintain a consistently high level throughout the season.

Perez was quoted as saying:

"That's the main target. I already finished second and my main interest is to do one better. I'm aware of the challenge it is. We are going to take this winter time to try to start the season on a high and be able to maintain that level of consistency throughout the season."

Reflecting on his tumultuous campaign this season, Sergio Perez insisted he was not at one with the RB19 and hopes the 2024 challenger will be to his liking.

"Next year, we have a new opportunity. To be honest, I felt like I was not totally at one with this year's car. I hope that next year we can be a lot better, a lot stronger. We came back towards the end of the year. I think the last few races have been a lot stronger for us," Perez concluded.