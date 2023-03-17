"I was a world champion four years ago" : Fernando Alonso reminds the media it's not been long since he drove a competitive car

Fernando Alonso reminded everyone that it has not been that long since he was behind the wheel of a competitive car ahead of the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

The Spaniard started his F1 career all the way back in 2001 and claimed two consecutive Drivers' World Championship titles in 2005 and 2006 with Renault. Since then, he has come close to adding to that tally on more than one occasion but failed to get it over the line. However, he has continued to excel and win in other disciplines of motorsports.

Alonso has been a member of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018 and 2019, as well as the 2018-19 FFIA World Endurance Championships. With his podium debut for Aston Martin generating countless headlines, the 41-year-old was asked to share his thoughts about being in a competitive car after years of mediocrity in F1.

In a media briefing at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, where Sportskeeda was also present, Fernando Alonso said:

"It hasn't been that long. I know that people always think that I have been in the darkest tunnel for decades and I have been world champion four years ago, so, I know it's not F1 but the world is not about only F1. There are many things (that are) beautiful in motorsports."

Alonso added that he had been performing well even in F1 in recent years, even if the media felt otherwise. He said:

"I have been winning and dominating in the WEC (World Endurance Championship) just four years ago and fighting for podiums the last two years with Alpine. I have been fighting for even pole positions in Australia last year and (I was) on the first row of the grid in Canada eight months ago."

"I have been always competitive" - Fernando Alonso admits that winning is what counts at the end of the day in F1

Fernando Alonso has claimed that he has always been competitive but admitted that it does not count for much if it cannot be converted to wins.

While reminding the media that he had been competing for podiums and pole positions in recent years with Alpine in the aforementioned media briefing, the two-time world champion said:

"It's true that they were special circumstances and now In Bahrain with a normal dry race, we were competitive but I never felt I was out of Q1 for ten years and now suddenly I became alive."

Alonso went on to add:

"I have been always competitive and hopefully, now I am a little bit more but until you win, it doesn't change much. To finish seventh or to finish third or to finish second or to finish 11th, it doesn't change. So, you win or you lose."

Fernando Alonso's last race win in F1 came all the way back in 2013 on his home soil in Spain when he was racing for Ferrari. He will have a chance to change that statistic this weekend at the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

