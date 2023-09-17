“If he did that 2 laps earlier, Lewis Hamilton wins”: F1 fans react to George Russell’s last-lap crash in the Singapore Grand Prix

George Russell crashed out on the final lap of the exciting Singapore Grand Prix, paving the way for his Lewis Hamilton to take the P3 and get on the podium.

The final stage of the Singapore GP was perhaps the most exciting challenge that fans witnessed this year after both Red Bulls fell out of the top competition in the race.

Carlos Sainz led the majority of the race in his Ferrari. However, Charles Leclerc was let down after a safety car and another virtual safety car, as George Russell and Lando Norris' McLaren got ahead of him.

By the end, Lewis Hamilton, too, got ahead of the Ferrari and the three drivers. It saw both Mercedes and McLaren battle each other to get on P1.

George Russell was pushing hard enough behind Norris. On the final lap of the race, he went straight into the wall and could not finish the race, losing potential points for the team.

It was quite dramatic for him and the team as fans went into a frenzy posting on social media. Many felt that Lewis Hamilton could have won the race if Russell had crashed a little earlier as this particular fan wrote, along with some of the other reactions.

"IF HE DID THAT 2 LAPS EARLIER HAMILTON WINS."

"He had everything under control, there was no need for panic."

"YOU GOT SMOOTH OPERATED."

Carlos Sainz ultimately won the Grand Prix, becoming the first non-Red Bull driver to win a race this season. He also secured Ferrari's first victory since the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix.

Where do Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton stand after the Singapore GP?

Mercedes has had a rather tough start to the season. However, they did start developing the W14 at a good pace after the Spanish GP. Even though they were left out in some of the races, they are currently second in the standings after the Singapore Grand Prix.

George Russell, who had the upper hand on his teammate Lewis Hamilton in 2022, has been left out this time of the season at P7 with 109 points in his bag. Hamilton is ahead of him at third place with 180 points. The team is performing well and are currently second with 289 points. Ferrari are currently third with 265 points.