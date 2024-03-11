"If a driver will decide to go somewhere else he'll go somewhere else": Christian Horner on Max Verstappen's comments post Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently responded to Max Verstappen's comments that he could leave Red Bull if senior advisor Helmut Marko was removed from the team.

After taking pole position at the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP, Verstappen displayed his loyalty to Marko amid the latter's ongoing investigation involving alleged leaked information to the press during the Horner incident.

The Dutch driver hinted that his chances of leaving Red Bull would drastically increase if Marko were to be dismissed from the team.

“It is very important that he stays. I feel like if such an important pillar falls away, and I have told the team this, that it is not good for my situation as well,” Verstappen said (via Guardian).

Christian Horner addressed Verstappen's comments and stated that a driver was free to leave a team if they wanted to. Speaking with the media, including Sportskeeda, the Briton felt that there was no reason for the defending world champion to leave Red Bull, particularly because of their current dominant run.

"If a driver will decide to go somewhere else...he'll go somewhere else, but frankly I don't see any reason to leave this team. I think there is great mutual support between all of us, we're doing a great job and we have a great car," Horner said.

Red Bull had a perfect start to the season, with two 1-2 race finishes. Verstappen won both races, with teammate Sergio Perez finishing second.

Max Verstappen wants Helmut Marko to stay in Red Bull

Max Verstappen has clearly expressed that he wants Helmut Marko to stay in Red Bull.

After Christian Horner, Helmut Marko is under inverstigation for allegedly leaking confidential information about Horner's investigation to the media. Several rumours surfaced that the Austrian could be removed from the team as well.

The Dutch driver strongly backed the 80-year-old, stating that he must remain at Red Bull.

"Absolutely. Let‘s see next week. I always said, and everyone at Red Bull know, that for me personally, Helmut Marko must always be there," Max told Sky Sports.

Helmut Marko has had a massive hand in Red Bull's success in Formula 1. He is part of the team's development programme and has helped drivers like Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen and more enter the sport.