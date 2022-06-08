"If you don't experience it yourself, you can't fully understand it" - Lewis Hamilton describes why it's tough to see results in his push for diversity in F1

Lewis Hamilton has been a vocal advocate of diversity within F1. The only black world champion in the sport, he has used his platform to spread awareness about diversity and inclusion around him.

Speaking to Corriere della Serra about the limitations in his battle to bring diversity to the sport, Hamilton admitted that since his fellow drivers find it hard to fully understand it as they have not truly experienced the disparity. He said:

“They want to learn, but if you don’t experience it for yourself, you can’t fully understand. Some time ago I said to Toto Wolff: ‘Think if you entered the paddock, they were all black and you were the only white’.”

Lewis Hamilton also touched on how difficult it has been to make an impact with his initiative because more often than not, he's the only one taking a stand. He added, saying:

“[It is] very tough, especially if you’re the only one taking a stand. The Hamilton Commission was born to create awareness, to break down barriers. It’s hard, but I remain confident. If I look at my team, Mercedes, they have taken the right direction. In marketing, for example, there has never been so much “diversity”. Now I would like to see the same steps also in other sectors, between mechanics and engineers. Increase the presence of women in motorsport. The commission sends indications to F1, I take care that they are received. And I also worry that the money from the “Mission 44” foundation will go to the young people who need it.”

Lewis Hamilton reveals true motivation behind fight for 8th title

Lewis Hamilton is almost out of championship contention this season. The Mercedes under him is incapable of fighting at the front of the grid at the moment and consequently, chances of him overhauling an already 75-point deficit against Max Verstappen look next to impossible.

The Mercedes driver, however, revealed that he has faith in his team and expects a rise to the front very soon. He also touched on the reason behind his chase for an eighth world title as he chases more equality within the sport, saying:

“I’ve been with these guys for ten years. I know how they work and the type of culture: no processes, we win and we lose together. They are highly motivated, they give their soul to bring us back up. Of course I believe in it (winning the eighth title). It is not just a question of records, of sporting titles. I want to win to carry out all the behind-the-scenes work for equality. F1 is no longer what it used to be: they set up garages, we raced, and then we went home.”

Lewis Hamilton is in the penultimate year of his current contract, and with him nearing 40, it will be interesting to see if he continues beyond 2023.

