"If you find grip, send it to our garage," quips Sebastian Vettel after disappointing performance in 2022 F1 Mexican GP qualifying

Sebastian Vettel had yet another disappointing qualifying session with Aston Martin during the Mexican Grand Prix. Despite the fact that his performance at the US Grand Prix raised hopes among fans, he could not finish any further than P17. During an interview, he hinted that the car suffered from a loss of grip that made him go slow around the corners. He jokingly remarked that the grip had 'escaped.'

"We keep looking. If you find grip, send them to us, our garage. For some reason, he's escaped. So we tried to find him."

Sebastian Vettel was not the only driver who struggled to find track grip. The track's altitude is quite high, resulting in extremely low density air. As a result, despite the fact that the track is mostly straight, the teams use a high downforce setup. Even after this, it is commonly observed that there is less drag in comparison to other races. Although this allows the cars to accelerate on straights, the low grip makes it difficult for drivers to steer in tight corners. This contributed to Charles Leclerc's crash in FP2, and Vettel experienced the same during qualifying.

Sebastian Vettel focussed on the race

Both Aston Martins will start the race on the back end of the grid. Since Lance Stroll has a 3-place grid penalty from his crash during the United States Grand Prix, his P17 qualification has sent him back to the back of the grid. This promotes Sebastian Vettel to P16. The German said that he is focused on the race tomorrow.

"As much as it hurts today, because we were so slow and we are starting so far back, we have to focus and try to do a better job tomorrow."

Sebastian Vettel is focused on achieving the best results possible in his final season in Formula One. His time with Aston Martin has been challenging, particularly during the 2022 season. The car has not been the most competitive on the grid, and his performance at the US Grand Prix was unexpected. Vettel currently has 36 points and is ranked 11th in the championship standings.

