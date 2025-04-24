"If George Russell and Max Verstappen swapped I might die laughing": Fans react to reports of Red Bull approaching the Mercedes driver

  • home icon
F1 fans were left reeling after it was reported that Red Bull had approached Mercedes driver, George Russell, to inquire about his contract situation with the German team. The British driver has made a stellar start to the 2025 season and currently sits in P4 in the driver's championship with 73 points to his name and has secured three podiums from five rounds.

The three-time F1 race winner has been driving for the Brackley-based outfit since 2022 and has been part of the family since 2016. However, his contract with Mercedes expires at the end of the 2025 season.

As per The Race, several reports claim that Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and George Russell have spoken to each other to enquire about each other's interests amidst reports of Max Verstappen's potential move away from the Austrian team.

The Dutch driver has been heavily linked with Mercedes and Aston Martin despite having a contract with the Milton Keynes outfit that runs out at the end of the 2028 season.

F1 fans gave their reactions to talks between Red Bull and George Russell on the social media platform X, with one fan claiming:

"If George and Max swapped, I might die laughing."
"If the chance comes Toto’s not missing Max twice."
"That swap gonna hit hard," said a fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"The only way that makes any sense is if Red Bull sense Verstappen is leaving for Mercedes or Aston Martin, and they are chatting with Russell to cover off the potential loss of Verstappen leaving," wrote a fan.
"Oh boy, that Mercedes sounds like shit for 2026 if George is trying his shot at red bull lol," suggested another.
"I knew about Max to Mercedes rumours as Toto won’t miss a second chance at getting Max. Can’t quite picture George with Red Bull though," said another.

George Russell had signed a contract extension with Mercedes in August 2023, along with Lewis Hamilton.

George Russell provides an update on his contract situation

Mercedes driver George Russell stated that he had no 'stress" regarding his contract situation with the German team and was focused on his on-track performances.

Speaking with Sky Sports in Saudi Arabia, the 27-year-old reflected on his future and said:

"From my side, there's literally no stress, no worries whatsoever. When it comes to contracts, everyone gets so excited about it, and the fact is, drivers have had contracts, and if they don't perform, they'll get booted out.
"For drivers, performance is our currency. That's what we've got. And if you perform, everything's good. So, I'm just excited to go racing this weekend, focus on performance, and the future sorts itself out."

George Russell is currently 14 points behind Max Verstappen, who sits in P3, in the drivers' standings after five rounds.

