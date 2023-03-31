“If I’m to get back on the grid…”: Daniel Ricciardo reveals the ‘terms and conditions’ for a possible return to the F1 grid

Daniel Ricciardo recently shared how he wants to return to the F1 grid, but on certain terms and conditions. The Australian was unable to perform when he was at McLaren. Hence, it was mutually agreed that he should leave the team.

However, he was unable to find a seat with any other team, forcing him to leave the sport altogether. Though he is currently working as a reserve driver for Red Bull, he has clearly stated his intentions to return to the sport.

According to The Athletic, Daniel Ricciardo expressed that he wants to return to a top team to gain confidence and get into the rhythm of the sport. He does not want to get into a midfield team and fight for the top 10 positions day in and day out. However, he also stated that there are several other terms and conditions before he decides to return. Ricciardo said:

"I want to be back with a top team and a team where I have that confidence back and my mojo. To go back and to maybe put myself in any seat that’s fighting at best for like a top 10, I don’t think it’s going to bring the best out of me."

"I see myself, at least in my head, wanting to be back on the grid. But there’s still some terms and conditions, so to speak. It’s not at all costs."

Daniel Ricciardo further mentioned that he is lucky enough to take a step back from the sport and review his career without any time constraints. Hence, he believes he will be a much more mature version of himself when he does return to F1. He concluded:

"Having the chance to step back and just review everything from afar, and with the luxury of time as well, not to be forced to make a decision or rush anything, I feel that if I’m to get back on the grid, I honestly believe I’ll be a better version of myself. A more mature, experienced, complete version."

Alpine boss believes Daniel Ricciardo could return to F1

Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer recently revealed how the French team was in talks with Daniel Ricciardo when they were searching for a driver to replace Fernando Alonso with.

Though Alpine eventually went for Pierre Gasly, Szafnauer still thinks that the Australian is a brilliant driver and could make a return to F1 in the future. Speaking to Motorsportweek, Szafnauer said:

“We had discussions with Daniel and ended up with Pierre when he became available. He’s signed with Red Bull now, but I think he’s a fantastic racing driver; he’s still young, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s back racing in the future.”

F24 @Formula24hrs | Otmar Szafnauer has revealed that Alpine had talks with Ricciardo:



Though there will be many teams wanting Daniel Ricciardo as a driver, not all will be able to afford him. This was one of the main reasons why Ricciardo was unable to get a seat with Haas.

