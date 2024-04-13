F1 fans were left swooning over a video of Max Verstappen giving hugs to Penelope Kvyat in Parc Ferme at the end of the Japanese GP last weekend.

The Dutch driver returned to winning ways in Suzuka after his nine-race winning streak ended in Melbourne due to a rear right brake failure. The Red Bull driver looked ominous throughout the weekend in Suzuka, despite close competition from his teammate Sergio Perez in qualifying.

However, he won the race last Sunday by a margin of over 13 seconds from Perez. He was cheered on by his girlfriend Kelly Piquet and her daughter Penelope, whom Piquet shares with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

In a video circulating on social media, Max Verstappen gave hugs to Piquet and Penelope and shared some sweet moments with the pair.

Expand Tweet

F1 fans took to social media to react to the video, with one fan saying that Max Verstappen would be the reason for them becoming a father.

"If I want to have children in the future, it will be his fault, I swear," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"If there was a max fan guild the leader would be P," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

"p is so wholesome," another chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen chimes in on worrying about Penelope Kvyat's 'jinx'

Max Verstappen has said that he was a bit worried that Penelope Kvyat would think she brought bad luck if he failed to win in Suzuka last weekend.

Speaking with ViaPlay, the three-time world champion said:

“She (Penelope) asked me ‘why did you retire?’ in Australia and I said ‘Well, the car was on fire! I think Kelly is glad nothing happened today, otherwise, she (Penelope) might feel as if she brings bad luck."

He was quizzed last year by Blick about his potential wedding with his longtime girlfriend Kelly Piquet, to which he replied:

"Get married? Me? Now you've publicly pressurized me to say a date! (Laughs) I don't know, time will tell. At the moment I'm very, very happy with Kelly, but personally, I don't have a timetable for when I'll get down on one knee in front of her.

"It's all supposed to happen spontaneously. The right day will come when we feel like we can put our relationship on paper."

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have been together since the end of the 2020 season and are a popular couple in the F1 paddock.