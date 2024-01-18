“If you introduce him to your girlfriend, she’s gonna think he’s hot”: Lewis Hamilton urged to ‘suck at something’ by 7x Grammy winner

Black Eyed Peas singer and seven-time Grammy winner Will.i.am has jokingly urged Lewis Hamilton to 'suck' at something in his life.

The singer is a massive Formula One fan and is often spotted at race weekends across the globe. He is particularly close with Mercedes driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

While speaking in an interview with Alex Harrington for Sports Illustrated and Men's Journal, Will.i.am sarcastically took a dig at Lewis Hamilton for being too talented at everything and even claimed that he is an amazing singer. He said:

"It's kind of not fair that he's that good and he sings amazingly. Seriously, I've been in the studio with Lewis, he's an amazing singer. Like, amazing. How can someone be so talented?"

"That's really annoying and he's the kind of cat, if he comes on stage with you, he's probably going to out-vocal you. If you introduce him to your girlfriend, she's going to think he's hot. If you're in a car, he's going to outrace you. You feel what I'm saying? Not fair, bro. Like, come on, suck at something."

Mercedes team boss showcases optimism about winning with Lewis Hamilton once again

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff stated that he was staying on as the team boss until the 2026 season as believes that the team can bring back the title to the factory.

Speaking with the Daily Telegraph, Wolff claimed that Lewis Hamilton could still win a title if he gets a car capable of challenging at the top. He said:

“If we are able to give him a car that he actually feels, that drives in a way that he can trust, he will be on the level that’s needed to win the championship – 39 is no age. Always believe it’s possible. You cannot start the season with an attitude of: ‘This is not going to be possible’."

Citing the example of McLaren, Toto Wolff added:

"We saw last year with McLaren, what a huge step they made with a single upgrade. We’ve signed a two-year deal with Lewis and we owe it to him, to George [Russell, his teammate], and to all the team to give it our full attention in 2024 and 2025. I think it’s possible.”

It will be fascinating to see if Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton can close the gap to Red Bull and Max Verstappen at the beginning of the 2024 season and challenge them from the off.