"If only Jos shut his mouth and didn't bring unnecessary bs": Fans react to Max Verstappen shrugging off the boos in the F1-75 car launch event

F1 fans were left conflicted after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen denied being affected by the booing at the F1-75 Launch event at the O2 Arena in London in February. The Dutch driver, along with his team principal Christian Horner, was on the receiving end of boos while launching the RB21 to the fans inside the arena.

Ad

The 27-year-old's father and former F1 driver, Jos Verstappen, expressed his disappointment over his son's treatment at the event and mentioned that the reigning four-time world champion might not attend any further events in the UK.

But while speaking to the media in the press conference in testing, Max shrugged off the reactions and said:

"There was any booing? Maybe I'm deaf! I don't really need to talk about it, it's not worth my time."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Verstappen's comments on X, with one fan claiming:

"If only Jos shut his mouth and didn't bring unnecessary BS to this."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"If it’s not worth his time then why did he refuse to go to the event. No logic all BS."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Yet he needed his Dad to cry to the media saying he won’t participate again," said a fan.

However, some fans agreed with his answer and reacted:

"Goat answer ! wrote a fan.

"Max owns the grid," claimed another.

Red Bull team principal gives his take on Max Verstappen getting booed in O2

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner described Max Verstappen's reception as "disappointing."

Ad

As per The Guardian, the Brit spoke about the introduction of diverse fans to the sport and the result of it, saying:

“Launching your car is a bit like launching your away strip in a home fans stadium. Fans will always back the teams and drivers they want to. Of course, we have been the protagonists over the years. The only disappointment I had with it was the reception to Max as a four-time world champion, that was disappointing.

Ad

“The fans are the DNA of the sport and the fandom has changed over the last few years as we have been welcoming more diverse fans to the sport. Sport is polarising and competitive, any sport in the world fans are passionate – they support their drivers, they support their teams, you can’t dictate that."

Ad

Max Verstappen has been on the receiving end of negative reactions from British fans for some time now, owing to his title fight with former Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton in 2021 and the controversial nature of its ending.

The Dutch driver has also received polarizing reactions from other countries as well, which could be attributed to his dominance in F1 in the current generation of cars since 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback