"If my mum had balls, she'd be my dad" - Max Verstappen's hilarious response on the impact of safety car to his race

Max Verstappen recently gave a hilarious analogy while speaking about the unpredictability factor in an F1 race after finishing second in the Miami GP.

The defending world champion was defeated by McLaren's Lando Norris in Miami. After 15 podium finishes, Norris managed to win his very first F1 race on Sunday, May 5.

At the start of the Miami GP, Verstappen was leading the race while Norris was down in sixth. On lap 22, Verstappen accidentally hit the bollard on turn 15, which caused damage to his floor, something Red Bull were unable to detect during the race. He pitted for a tire change while Norris continued to stay on track and take the lead.

On lap 28, there was a clash between Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant, which brought out the safety car. Just before the safety car was deployed, Norris entered the pits for a tire change, giving him a massive advantage.

From that point onwards, Verstappen continued to struggle with his damaged car, giving the McLaren driver a chance to win his first F1 race of his career.

Speaking at the post-race press conference, Max Verstappen was asked whether Norris could have won the race without getting a free pit stop during the safety car. The Red Bull star replied that there are a lot of 'ifs' in a race and hilariously said:

“I mean, it's always if, if, if, right? If my mum had balls, she would be my dad. So, yeah. I mean, it's how it goes to racing. Sometimes it works out for you, sometimes it doesn't,” Verstappen joked.

Max Verstappen shares his views after finishing second in the 2024 F1 Miami GP

Max Verstappen also spoke finishing second in the 2024 F1 Miami GP, a rare instance for him and the sport of late.

Speaking to F1TV right after the race, he explained how he was surprised to see how quick the McLaren lap times were and outlined his struggles on the medium tires.

“You win, you lose. We’re all used to that in racing, right? Today was a bit tricky. I think already on the medium [tires] it didn’t feel fantastic, we were pulling away but not like it should be. Then once we made a pit stop I heard what the lap times McLaren were doing and I was like, ‘Well, that’s pretty quick!’,” Verstappen said.

Verstappen praised Lando Norris for driving well after he went on to hard tires and congratulated him on his first F1 race win.

“Once then they also switched onto the hard tire, they just had more pace, especially Lando he was flying. It was incredibly difficult for us on that stint but if a bad day is P2, I take it. I’m very happy for Lando, it’s been a long time coming and it’s not going to be his last one, so he definitely deserves it today,” he added.

After the Miami GP, Max Verstappen continues to cruise at the top of the drivers' championship table with 136 points. Lando Norris, meanwhile, jumped to fourth place after the victory and currently has 83 points.