Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff mentioned that he would be happy if Red Bull Racing got half a second slower due to the latest technical directive being implemented from the Singapore GP this weekend.

The FIA introduced a new technical directive that will stop Red Bull from playing around with the flexi wings on both the front and back of the car. It is unclear how much impact the new measure will have on each team heading into the rest of the season, but there are few reports indicating that reigning world champions might lose some performance due to the new directive.

As per Autosport, Mercedes team boss Wolff claimed that he would not mind Red Bull losing some performance suddenly heading into Singapore. He said:

“It's going to be interesting. I think with the Aston Martin you've seen that they made a step backwards with their wing moving less, but I don't know the details. Let's wait and see."

He added:

“I don't know who is exploiting them to a bigger degree than others, but it's maybe Red Bull [if it] is half a second slower suddenly. That would be nice, but I don't think that will be the case.”

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen responds to Mercedes's criticism

Red Bull driver and two-time world champion Max Verstappen responded to Mercedes' latest criticisms by claiming that the German team is finding it hard to accept their success in the current era of regulations.

As per Motorsport.com, Verstappen said:

“I think it's very difficult for Mercedes to deal with losing. That's the problem you have when you've won for so many years of course. But, at the end of the day, you have to be realistic as well. If it's not possible [to win], then it's not possible."

He added:

"You have to be able to appreciate what other teams are doing as well. We did that in the years when Mercedes dominated. You can keep saying that the things we are achieving at the moment are not that special, or at least that is probably what they think, but in the end, you just have to focus on yourself because that is the only thing you can influence."

It seems like the Austrian team is not too bothered by the allegations and the criticisms that are being directed toward them by their rivals. They remain focused on their job of closing out the season by winning every single race in 2023.