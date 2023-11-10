"If they’re behind you, there’s always a bit of relief" - Fernando Alonso on Aston Martin beating his previous team Alpine

Fernando Alonso was at Alpine before joining Aston Martin. He has a long history with the Enstone-based team. The Spaniard recently opened up about his former team and how he feels about them.

In an interview with GQ, he initially claimed that he has a lot of respect for Alpine, particularly because he won both his world titles with them when they were Renault. He said:

“I have a lot of respect for Alpine. It’s the team [as Renault] that gave me my two World Championships, so it’ll always be in my heart, I will never wish anything bad to [them].”

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Alonso admitted to comparing the lap times he has set with the two teams to determine if the move was right. Lastly, he simply said that he would ideally want to win with Aston Martin but would also want Alpine to be right up there in second, fighting for race wins and championships.

He said:

“It’s true that whenever you change team there is always this thing inside, where you look at your lap times and position and immediately you look to those of your ex-team. If they’re behind you, there’s always a bit of relief that you made the right decision. Ideally, I would have Aston Martin winning and Alpine second. Fighting for podiums would be the best."

Fernando Alonso first drove for Renault back in 2002, when he started his career as an F1 driver. He soon won both his World Championships with them, in 2005 and 2006. Despite leaving the French team last year, he still has a soft spot for them.

Fernando Alonso is not happy with rumors about his future in F1

Several rumors surround Fernando Alonso regarding his future in F1 and how he could move to Red Bull in the near future. In an interview with Sky Sports, he was asked about these rumors, which he wasn't happy about.

The Spaniard stressed these were only rumors and did not like them at all. Alonso said:

"These rumors are the normal paddock rumors from people that are just trying to make fun of it and gain some followers and this kind of thing, but I'm not into that game. I don't enjoy it (the rumors).

Expand Tweet

"All the rumors are coming from people that are not in this room, who are just here to make fun and I think it's not funny when they play with anything. That's the thing they are making. But I will make sure there are consequences."

As of now, Fernando Alonso has a contract with Aston Martin till the end of 2024 F1 season.