Sky F1 pundit David Croft has blasted the claims of the sport becoming boring with Max Verstappen's dominance. The 2023 season has surprised a lot of people, including fans and pundits. The season has seen dominance that's almost unprecedented.

During the first half of the season, Red Bull has won all 12 races, with reigning double world champion Max Verstappen winning ten of them, including the last eight.

Due to this level of dominance, some fans have groaned at the predictability of the sport, with some going as far as calling the sport 'boring'. Croft, though, begged to differ, pointing out that this might be the time to appreciate the brilliance of Verstappen and Red Bull. He said on the Sky F1 podcast:

“All I would say is if you think the sight of cars going at 200 miles an hour plus, or doing 170 miles an hour through Maggotts and Becketts, or showing the most supreme engineering challenge, in the hands of some of the most talented human beings ever to grab hold of a steering wheel, where we’re at tracks where you’re millimetres away from ruining your afternoon for 70-odd laps in a race, if you think that’s boring, I can’t help you. I really can’t."

He added:

“It is so so easy to run with the herd here and say ‘oh it’s boring because Max keeps winning’. Why not marvel at the record?

"At the excellence, at the consistency and to be that good for so long. I couldn’t do it. Karun couldn’t do it. You know what it takes Karun to be that good and appreciate what we’re seeing, because we’re not going to see it forever.”

Max Verstappen on course to beat more records this season

With the way the Verstappen train is going at the moment, he's on his way to obliterate some more records this season. With ten more races left, he will fancy his chances of bettering his season record of 15 wins.

Moreover, the records for most points scored by a driver in a season, most podiums and biggest gap to the second-placed driver in the championship are all up for grabs.

The tenacity and ruthlessness with which Max Verstappen operates, it will be interesting to see the milestones he sets by the end of the season.