“If Toto was talking to someone he would tell me”: Lewis Hamilton feels ‘no panic’ over his Mercedes contract

Lewis Hamilton's contract extension saga with Mercedes has been the talk of the paddock since the season began. Despite both parties assuring the media that a deal would be struck soon, speculation has been rife about the seven-time world champion's future.

Hamilton recently addressed these rumors, saying that there is "no panic" about the situation at Mercedes. He has complete trust in the team to draw up the right contract, which would be suitable for both parties.

Speaking to ESPN in an interview at the Azerbaijan GP, the 38-year-old Mercedes driver said:

"There is no panic [over the contract], we will get to it, neither of us feel pressure, we are always honest. So, if Toto was talking to someone he would tell me and vice-a-versa."

"I've never ever in my whole time gone and spoken behind a team's back to someone else to see if I can get them to raise the bar so that he has to raise his bar -- I've never played that game, and he hasn't either."

Lewis Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013, the same year as the current team principal, Toto Wolff. Over the past ten years, Hamilton and Wolff have developed a strong relationship, experiencing various highs and lows together.

F1 Grand Prix of Turkey

Hamilton and Mercedes enjoyed a dominant run from 2014 onwards; the Briton won six drivers' championships in that period and the Silver Arrows bagged eight consecutive constructors' titles. However, the team has lost its footing with the advent of the ground effects era in 2022. While Hamilton is enduring a long winless streak, these tough times have bought the team together.

The seven-time world champion explained why agreeing on the deal has taken such a long time as he said:

"But I think ultimately having such a close relationship makes it hard sometimes having hard business discussions, because emotion is involved and we have to be very careful to step out of the circle, put the relationship aside and focus on business and what's best for us both business wise."

While there have been no updates on the situation, Hamilton is expected to get a multi-year extension.

Lewis Hamilton draws inspiration from LeBron James and Tom Brady

Lewis Hamilton is planning on staying in F1 for many more years, as he believes he is still in the prime of his career. Drawing inspiration from legendary athletes LeBron James and Tom Brady, the 38-year-old said:

"I don't plan on stopping any time soon. I'm not at the end of my career, I'm not in the downhill slope of my career. I'm in my prime. If you look at LeBron [James], if you look at Tom Brady, they have shown that it can be sustained for as long as you are dedicated enough to put the energy and time in."

Lewis Hamilton is still searching for his record-breaking eighth world title.

