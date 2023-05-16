"If Toto talks to someone, he'll tell me" - Lewis Hamilton on 'Charles Leclerc-Mercedes' rumors

Lewis Hamilton is confident that Toto Wolff will inform him if he and Mercedes are speaking to other drivers to replace him. Hamilton also claimed that he too will communicate with Mercedes and Wolff if he is planning to move to a new team. This was a response to several rumors about Charles Leclerc's potential move to Mercedes.

Speaking to ESPN, Hamilton explained how there is no hurry about extending this contract with Mercedes. The Brit also believes Wolff will instantly reveal if he is looking for other drivers to replace him.

Hamilton further claimed that he has never spoken to another team behind Mercedes' back, saying:

"There's no panic [about the contract], we'll get through it, neither of us feels pressure, we're always honest. So if Toto [Wolff] talks to someone, he'll tell me and vice-a-versa. I've never in all my time spoken to someone behind the back of a team to see if I can get them to raise the bar - I've never played that game, and neither has he."

Lewis Hamilton also stated how it is quite difficult to talk about the business side of things to Toto Wolff and the team simply because they are like family to him. However, he feels fortunate that they are able to strike a good balance whenever the time comes for his contract extension.

Hamilton explained:

"So we've always been very direct. But I think having such a close relationship sometimes makes it difficult to have tough business discussions because emotions are involved, and we have to be very careful stepping out of the circle, putting the relationship aside, and to focus on the business and what's best for us both business wise. But we have amanaged to strike a good balance over the years."

Lewis Hamilton's current contract with Mercedes will end after the 2023 F1 season.

F1 pundit believes Lewis Hamilton can still beat George Russell on certain tracks

F1 pundit Peter Windsor believes Lewis Hamilton can still beat his Mercedes teammate George Russell and other top drivers.

Although there are huge questions about the seven-time world champion regarding his downfall and the dip in his performance, Windsor does not rule Hamiltonout simply because he dominated the sport for so long.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"I think we should give Lewis a little bit of slack. I mean, seven-time world champion, been racing in Formula One since 2007. It's a long time ago, and you know, he's right there in the mix of it, really. Yeah, maybe he gives a tenth now to George on one lap. You know, if it was some really, you know, really on it for the entire lap, maybe George has got him. But I think race pace-wise, he's right there."

Lewis Hamilton is currently ahead of his teammate George Russell in the drivers' championship table. However, he is still miles away from Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who is currently topping the charts.

