"Imagine Max Verstappen coming to Mercedes": Fans react as images of Toto Wolff and Jos Verstappen meeting at Bahrain emerge

F1 fans recently reacted to a picture of Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, meeting with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Ever since Red Bull's team boss Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior by a female team employee, the reigning world champions have been down in the trenches. Though the team's parent company investigated Horner and cleared him of any accusations, the situation worsened after an anonymous email leaked alleged conversations between him and the female employee.

Amid the Horner-Red Bull saga, Jos Verstappen was seen meeting with Toto Wolff after the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP. A picture of their meeting soon went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

Many F1 fans were surprised to see Max Verstappen's father meeting with the Mercedes honcho. While some speculated how the Dutch driver would perform if he moved to the Brackley-based team, others were simply unable to imagine him racing for Silver Arrows.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Imagine Verstappen coming in Mercedes and winning the world cup with Hamilton in Ferrari, it's an impossible thing but it would be the funniest thing in this motorsport in the last 30 years," a fan speculated.

One fan stated how Mercedes not only gave Lewis Hamilton a short-term contract, they even spoke with Jos Verstappen. The fan criticized Toto Wolff for speaking about loyalty to Hamilton but not keeping his word.

"So not only did he not give Lewis the 2 year contract he wanted, he’s now speaking to Jos. I never want to hear anything about Lewis’s loyalty again," another fan exclaimed.

Toto Wolff hints Max Verstappen could be a potential Lewis Hamilton replacement after meeting Jos Verstappen

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff spoke about his meeting with Jos Verstappen after the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP. At first, he downplayed the meeting, stating that he only wanted to congratulate Jos for what Max Verstappen had achieved in F1.

"I have known Jos for 25 years - with ups and downs and I simply congratulated his son on his achievements. Max is driving in a galaxy of his own," he said (via F1-insider).

However, when he was asked about whether the Red Bull driver could join Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton's replacement, he simply added:

"Anything is possible."

Max Verstappen's name is synonymous with Red Bull. He had been with the team ever since 2016, winning 55 races and three consecutive driver's world titles with them.