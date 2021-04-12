Imola to have a longer DRS zone for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1 is set to return to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on the 18th of April 2021. The track returns to the racing calendar following a successful 2020 race which impressed fans and drivers alike.

However, one of the major concerns with the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola is that the track is not wide enough for overtaking. The race in 2020 saw little overtaking, and drivers were forced to depend on a solitary DRS zone on the track to make any passing moves.

The lack of overtaking opportunities was made abundantly clear when AlphaTauri's Daniil Kvyat could not overtake Daniel Ricciardo's Renault, despite being in a faster car. The Australian frustrated the Russian and held on to a P3 finish. Lewis Hamilton took the checkered flag at the iconic Italian track.

Imola to have a longer DRS Zone for 2021

There are going to be some minor adjustments to the DRS zone for the 2021 race. After analyzing the concerns over lack of overtaking at the track, the authorities for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola have decided to extend the length of the circuit's solitary DRS zone.

Instead of last year's DRS detection zone which was placed after Turn 18 (the second Rivazza), this season's has been brought forward to the entrance of the first Rivazza, near Turn 17.

The length of the DRS zone has been extended as well. In 2020, the DRS zone began from the start/finish and ended at Turn 2, the Tamburello corner. For this season, the DRS zone at Imola will start from the pit lane entrance.

When to watch the next race?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix race will take place on 18th April 2021, at 15:00 PM local (Central-European) time. The race usually lasts for two hours, barring any yellow or red flags.

For fans in the UK, the race begins at 2 PM BST.

For viewers in the United States, the race will begin at 9 AM Eastern Time.

For fans in India, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starts at 6:30 PM IST.