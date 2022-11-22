"In Car 14 always these things happen" - Fernando Alonso rues disappointing end to 2022 F1 campaign with DNF in Abu Dhabi

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso struggled quite a lot in the 2022 F1 season with Alpine. Though the French team finished fourth in the constructor standings, the Spaniard felt unsatisfied with the team, finishing ninth in the driver standings. This was majorly due to several strategic mishaps and reliability issues with Alonso's #14 car.

While talking to the media, the 41-year-old particularly complained about his car, explaining how his side of the garage was extremely unlucky. He retired from six races during the 2022 F1 season due to multiple reasons. The veteran wasn't even able to finish his last race with Alpine as the car had a water leak issue.

Fernando Alonso said:

"Unfortunately, another engine problem. It has been a little bit the summary of the year. Unfortunately, in Car 14 always these things happen, so one more. I’m happy that [the season] has finished."

He continued:

"There are facts that this year they have been against us a little bit in Car 14, six DNFs. But also others that didn’t count as a DNF but they were DNF, like Australia a qualifying problem, the sprint in Austria I didn’t even start and things like that."

BWT Alpine F1 Team @AlpineF1Team



#AbuDhabiGP Fernando retires from the race with a suspected water leak. Fernando retires from the race with a suspected water leak.#AbuDhabiGP

As he faced a plethora of reliability problems throughout the season, Fernando Alonso was quite happy that his time at Alpine was ending. He will be driving for Aston Martin in the 2023 F1 season and was happy to start working with them soon. Alonso mentioned that the Silverstone-based outfit will do some tire testing after the Abu Dhabi race and he will also have a seat fitting session with the team.

He said:

“I think there are nine or 10 reliability issues, which at this level is obviously not acceptable and they all happened to my car. So I’m happy to finish and start tomorrow the seat fit with Aston, Tuesday the tyre test and hopefully a new project with more luck.”

Sebastian Vettel's career will always be linked with his, feels Fernando Alonso

After the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, Sebastian Vettel bid a heartwarming goodbye to the sport. After 15 years of racing and winning four drivers' world championships, the German left Formula 1. Every driver on the paddock, including Fernando Alonso, spoke about Sebastian Vettel and appreciated his contributions to the sport and his overall personality.

While speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, at the drivers' press conference before the last race, Fernando Alonso spoke about the German and how their careers were linked to each other. Alonso said:

"I think my career is going to be linked to Sebastian in a way because we fought for many great things and in the best seasons of our life, probably, and even though it was on his side, the outcome always. I think it's going be very linked, our two names – or my name in Sebastian’s career, and vice versa.”

The Spaniard has shared many moments with Vettel on the track as both are veterans of the sport. Right before the Abu Dhabi race, Fernando Alonso spoke to Sebastian Vettel and wished him a good last run.

