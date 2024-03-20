In Pictures: Daniel Ricciardo’s stunning helmet design for his home race at the Australian Grand Prix

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his stunning helmet design featuring all things Australia ahead of the 2024 Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

The Aussie driver will return to his home race after missing the action in Melbourne last year when he was on a six-month hiatus from the sport. He has always been a fan favorite in his country and has proudly professed his love for his motherland numerous times previously.

Ahead of the action at the Albert Park Circuit, Daniel Ricciardo unveiled his helmet for the race weekend. F1 journalist Chris Medland on his social media platform, X, spoke about the design and the special cause attached to it:

"Daniel Ricciardo's helmet for his home race. A competition for young Australian artists saw this winning design from Rosie Pettenon. It will be auctioned off after Ricciardo wears it in Sunday's race, with all proceeds going to Save The Children."

Expand Tweet

Heading into Melbourne, the Visa Cash App RB driver spoke to 10 News First about his excitement for the weekend and said:

“Very much. I missed it last year. So, getting ready for the week ahead. It’s been a steady, I’d say slow, start to the year. But it’s only been two races. Hopefully, the season starts on the right foot in Melbourne. That will be the first one to get going.”

Daniel Ricciardo speaks about his mindset ahead of his home race

Daniel Ricciardo recently stated that he was focused on racing and training in the 2024 season and all the 'other stuff' was secondary for him. Speaking with The Age, the Aussie said (via Sportskeeda):

“I wanted to be able to fall back in love with training again, but to train and to train well you need to get some time back in your life to do that properly. You can’t do a million other things because you have no window to train, and then maybe you’re not as strong or as healthy or as fresh as you should be, and it spirals.

“I want to get that feeling back again, to bring out the old me. Racing and training are my priorities right now, and all of the other stuff is secondary.”

It has been a tough start to the 2024 season for Ricciardo, who has largely been outperformed by his younger teammate Yuki Tsunoda. However, the former is still ahead of Tsunoda in the driver's championship.