In Pictures: Lewis Hamilton hangs out with celebrities like Serena Williams, Venus Williams and others at the 2024 Met Gala

An F1 legend and one of the biggest fashion icons in the sport, Lewis Hamilton was among the stars who attended the 2024 Met Gala event in New York City. Before this, Lewis Hamilton delivered his season's best sixth-place finish during the recent Miami GP at Hard Rock Stadium.

Competing in F1's first of its three races in the United States, Hamilton's outing at the Miami International Autodrome was a sign of positivity in what has been a lackluster season for the seven-time World Champion so far.

Shortly after the conclusion of the Miami GP, Hamilton found himself attending the 2024 Met Gala event. Titled "Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," the annual fundraising event was hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan, New York.

Hosted by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, the official dress code was “The Garden of Time.” Among notable stars from all over the world who attended this event was also Lewis Hamilton. In pictures that surfaced online, Hamilton was seen mingling with fellow luminaries, including the likes of Stella McCartney, Serena Williams, and Jodie Turner among other celebrities.

Check out some of Lewis Hamilton's snippets from the 2024 Met Gala:

1. Lewis Hamilton with fashion designer Stella McCartney, tennis superstar and close friend Serena Williams, and model Karie Kloss during the Met Gala event.

2. Hamilton with musical artists Raye and Jodie Turner

3. The Mercedes legend alongside TV personality Gayle King and musical artist Janelle Monae

Hamilton was also spotted at the Met Gala after-party.

What was the inspiration for Lewis Hamilton's outfit at the 2024 Met Gala?

It's no secret that Hamilton has a knack for fashion, and this sense of fashion was once again on display during the Briton's appearance at the Met Gala. Speaking of his magnificent attire, Lewis wrote on his Instagram:

"Inspired by the legacy of John Ystumllyn and the beauty of his work. Thank you Daniel Lee and the Burberry team."

Inspired by the legacy of John Ystumllyn, one of Britain's first Black gardeners, his attire was meticulously crafted to reflect the beauty and symbolism of nature. The ensemble, hand-embroidered over two weeks by a team of 20 artisans, featured floral motifs.

English fashion designer Daniel Lee also commented on Lewis Hamilton's outfit. He said (via WWD):

"Lewis' outfit was hand-embroidered for two weeks by a team of 20 before the finishing touches were painted by hand in New York over the weekend."

Lee highlighted the significance of Hamilton's attire, emphasizing its connection to Black history and the language of flowers.

"Lewis' coat is embroidered with periwinkles for endurance, yucca for eternity and protecting restless spirits, daffodils known as ‘pass-along’ flowers for their hardiness, and cedar branches for everlasting life."